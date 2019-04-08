BRANTLEY GILBERT
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, APRIL 13; $49, $55, $59
WHAT TO EXPECT: Brantley Gilbert is a country singer and songwriter from Georgia who has experienced success both with his own solo career and as a songwriter for other artists such as Colt Ford and Jason Aldean. Gilbert has scored his own hits with the songs “Country Must Be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” “Bottom’s Up” and “One Hell of an Amen.” He’ll be performing Saturday night at Hard Rock, giving concertgoers to sing along to all of his hits as well as his latest single “What Happens in a Small Town.”
