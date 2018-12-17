BREAKING BENJAMIN
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SUNDAY, DEC. 30; $49, $59
WHAT TO EXPECT: Hailing from Wilkes-Barre, PA, Breaking Benjamin broke in early 2000s as part of the popular post-grunge movement. The band released several successful albums including “Phobia,” “Dear Agony” and “Dark Before Dawn.” On Sunday Breaking Benjamin will perform favorites such as “So Cold,” “The Diary of Jane,” “Breath,” “Blow Me Away,” Sooner or Later” and “Until the End.”
