BRIAN MCKNIGHT
OCEAN RESORT // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, FEB. 15; $49
WHAT TO EXPECT: Singer Brian McKnight returns to Atlantic City for a romantic Valentine’s weekend show at the Ocean Resort. Over the course of an impressive career, McKnight has recorded 12 Top 20 R&B singles, starred in the Broadway hit “Chicago” and is a 16-time Grammy nominee. His soulful voice that was honed singing in church as a child will fill the room with love. Fans can look forward to hearing hits such as “Back at One,” “One Last Cry,” “The Way Love Goes” and “Anytime.”
