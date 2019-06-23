RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS
CAESARS // 3:30 P.M. THURSDAY, JUNE 27; $48
WHAT TO EXPECT: Surviving Righteous Brother Bill Medley has managed to keep the music of the duo alive since the 2003 passing of singer Bobby Hatfield. In 2016 Medley teamed up with vocalist Bucky Heard and hit the road, much to the delight of longtime fans. With a catalogue containing some of the most memorable songs in pop music history, the Righteous Brothers will weave their voices through favorites such as “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Unchained Melody,” “Your My Soul and Inspiration” and “Ebb Tide.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.