A Cape May favorite returns this summer, as Herman's Hermits head to the Cape May Convention Hall 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. Hugely successful in the mid-'60s, this British band first made waves with their cover of Earl-Jean's "I'm Into Something Good" which climbed the pop charts in 1964. Other hits followed including "Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter" and "I'm Henry the Eighth, I Am."
Tickets are priced at $48 and can be purchased at CapeMayCity.com.
The Cape May Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Ave. in Cape May.
