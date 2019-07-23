Mavis Staples

The powerful voice of American rhythm and blues and gospel singer Mavis Staples will fill Cape May Convention Hall at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.

A Kennedy Center Honoree, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Blues Hall of Fame member, Staples is known for hits such as "I'll Take You There" and "I Have Learned to Do Without You."

Tickets to the show are $48 and can be purchased at CapeMay.com.

The Cape May Convention Center is located at 714 Beach Ave. in Cape May.

For more info go to MavisStaples.com

