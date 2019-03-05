TICKETS/INFORMATION
Tickets for most shows can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster. Tickets for all shows listed here are on sale now unless noted below.
DL Hughley, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., May 31, Ticket Price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, March 10.
Queensryche, Tropicana, 8 p.m., May 18, Ticket Price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, March 8.
Brian Wilson, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 14, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, March 8.
Brad Paisley, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 9, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, March 8.
The Stray Cats Anniversary Tour, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., Aug. 3, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, March 8.
+LIVE+ and BUSH Celebrate 25th Anniversary , Hard Rock Live at Etess, 7 p.m., June 7, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 15.
Week of March 7
Harlem Globetrotters, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., March 7, $25, $32, $42, $55, $80.
Flashback Fridays with Best of The Eagles (EaglesTribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m, March. 8, Free.
Christopher Cross, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 8, $29, $39.
Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., March 8, $39, $44.
An Evening with Fleetwood Mac, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., March 9, $69.50, $299.50.
The Platters with Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March 9, Ticket price TBA.
Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., March 9, $81.50, $101.50, $131.50.
Theo Von, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., March 9, $29.
The Millennium Tour, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., March 10, $49.50, $59.50, $69.50, $79.50, $89.50, $99.50.
Moneybagg Yo, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., March 13, $48.
Week of March 14
Flashback Fridays with Rockin’ the Paradise (Styx Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March. 15, Free.
Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour, Boardwalk Hall, 6 p.m., March 15, $39.50, $49.50, $149.50.
Kool & The Gang, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m. March 15, $59, $69.
Old Homestead Presents Casamigos Tequila, Borgata, Old Homestead, 7:30 p.m., March 15, $125.
Brahms and Berlioz, Landis Theatre, 3 p.m., March 16, $125.
Tusk – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., March 16, $29, $34.
Week of March 21
Flashback Fridays with Tuesday’s Gone (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March. 22, Free.
Lionel Richie, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., March 22, $75, $250.
Cat & Nat: #MomTruths Live, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., March 22, $39.50, $54.50.
Tape Face, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., March 23, $15, $35.
Sinbad, Resorts, 8 p.m., March 23, $40, $50, $60.
Lit in AC Featuring Remy Ma and More, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., March 23, $52, $67, $92.
A Man and His Prostate with Ed Asner, Grunin Center, 2 p.m., March 23, $35, $39.
Luann De Lesseps: Countess Cabaret, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 23, $55, $65.
Joel McHale, Tropicana, 8 p.m., March 23, Ticket price TBA.
Whose Live Anyway with Dave Foley, Joel Murray, Greg Proops and Jeff B. Davis, Ocean Resort, 9 p.m., March 23, $36.50, $46.50, $61.50.
Week of March 28
The Atlantic City Beer & Music Fest, AC Convention Center, March 29 through 31, $60.
NJ Horror Con Spring 2019, Showboat, March 29 through 31, $25 per day or $65 for a three-day pass.
Flashback Fridays with Double Vision (Foreigner Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March. 29, Free.
Piff the Magic Dragon, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 30, $25.
Chris Botti, Ocean Resort, 7 p.m., March 30, $34, $44, $54, $74.
Smokey Robinson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., March 30, $49, $69, $89
Robert Eric’s Piano Man — A Tribute to Billy Joel Benefit Concert, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., March 30, $45, $100.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Romeo & Juliet, Caesars, 4 p.m., March 31, $45.
Mariah Carey, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., March 30, $60, $160.
Alexis Morrast, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., March 31, $20, $24.
The Music of Cream — 50th Anniversary Tour, Levoy Theatre, 7 p.m., April 2, $39, $44.
Week of April 4
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 5, $48, $68.
Flashback Fridays with I am King (Michael Jackson Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 5, Free.
Don Felder, Hard Rock, Hard Rock Theatre, 8 p.m., April 6, Ticket price $34, $39.
Dena Blizzard in “One Funny Mother,” Levoy Theatre, 3 and 7 p.m, April 6, $30, $35.
Frankie Z, Resorts, Superstar Theater, 8 p.m., April 6, $30, $40.
Justin Willman, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., April 6, $29, $39.
Week of April 11
Kenny Loggins, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., April 12, $51, $61, $81, $91.
Lifehouse, Hard Rock Theater, 8 p.m., April 12, $49.
Flashback Fridays with Rockin’ the Paradise (Styx Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 12, Free.
The Tamburitzans, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 13, $35.
Claressa Shilds and Christina Hammer Undisputed Women’s Heayweight World, Boardwalk Hall, 9 p.m., April 13, Ticket Price TBA.
Brantley Gilbert, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., April 13, $49, $55.
Broken Arrow, A Tribute to Neil Young, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 13, $29, $34.
The Price is Right Live, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., April 12 and 13; 3 p.m., April 13 and 14, Ticket price TBA.
Chicago, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 13, $70, $80, $90, $100.
Beer and Bites — Featuring Dogfish Head Brewery, Borgata, Longbar, 1 p.m., April 13, $39.
Pro Golfer David Feherty, Ocean Resort, 7:30 p.m., April 13, $61, $71.
Iron Butterfly, Levoy Theatre, 7 p.m., April 14, $25, $30.
The Sound of Music, Caesars, various times from April 16 through 21, $48, $58, $68, $198, $218.
Martin Barre Celebrates 50 Years of Jethro Tull, Levoy Theatre, 7 p.m., April 16, $39, $44.
Week of April 18
Rob Schneider, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 19, $36, $41.
Gary Owen, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., April 19, $28, $38, $48.
Flashback Fridays with Bowie Live (David Bowie Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 19, Free.
Jerry Seinfeld, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., April 20, $99, $149, $199.
The Sound of Music, Caesars, various times through April 21, Ticket price TBA.
Week of April 25
John Pizzarelli — A Centennial Celebration of Nat King Cole, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 26, $45, $49.
Flashback Fridays with Back to Avalon (Heart Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 26, Free.
Billy Gardell, Hard Rock, Hard Rock Theatre, 8 p.m., April 26, $29, $34.
Australia’s Thunder from Down Under, Levoy, 8 p.m., April 26, $32, $39.
Lewis Black, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., April 26 and 27, $65, $75.
PRAC of Southern New Jersey Presents: Legends of Salsa with Tito Rojas, Ray Sepulveda, Giro and NG2, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 27, $45, $75.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Sleeping Beauty, Caesars, 4 p.m., April 28, $45.
Kinky Boots, Hard Rock, multiple times, April 30 through May 5, $35, $55, $75.
Week of May 2
Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals, Levoy Theatre, 7:30 p.m., May 2, $42, $47.
The Empire Strips Back, A Burlesque Parody, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 3, $39, $45.
Season Finale, Landis Theatre, 3 p.m., May 4, $125.
NEEDTOBREATHE: Acoustic Live Tour, Caesars, 7 p.m., May 4, Ticket price TBA.
Dick Fox’s Golden Boys Starring Frankie Avalon, Fabian & Bobby Rydell, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., May 4, Ticket Price TBA.
Resurrection — A Journey Tribute, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., May 4, $22, $27.
The Jersey Shore Medium Linda Shields, Tropicana, 8 p.m., May 4, $25.
Michael Carbonaro, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., May 4, $35, $39.
Tropicaliente 2, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 9 p.m., May 4, $59, $79, $99, $125, $150.
The Midiri Brothers Salute Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., May 5, $20, $24.
Week of May 9
The Band Perry, Hard Rock, Sound Wave Theater, 8 p.m., May 10, Ticket Price TBA.
Say Yes Tour, Caesars, 9 p.m., May 10, $65, $75, $85.
Kenny Chesney, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, Time TBA, May 11, Sold out.
Mother’s Day Music Festival with Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., May 11, $57, $67, $82.
After 7 and Dru Hill, Tropicana, 6 p.m., May 12, $58, $68, $83.
Week of May 16
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Cinderella, Caesars, 7 p.m., May 18, $45.
Atlantic City AFL, Boardwalk Hall, Time TBA, May 18, Ticket price TBA.
Queensryche, Tropicana, 8 p.m., May 18, Ticket Price TBA.
The Bronx Wanderers, Grunin Center, 5 and 8 p.m., May 19, $40, $49.
Week of May 23
Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., May 25, $49, $59.
Atlantic City AFL, Boardwalk Hall, Time TBA, May 25, Ticket price TBA.
Kevin James, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., May 26, $59, $79, $99, $129.
The Everly Brothers Experience, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., May 29, Ticket price TBA.
Week of May 30
DL Hughley, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., May 31, Ticket Price TBA.
Lou Neglia’s Ring of Combat 68 Championship MMA, Tropicana, 8:30 p.m., May 31, $50, $60, $75, $125.
Kansas, Hard Rock, Sound Waves Theatre, 8 p.m., May 31 and June 1, Ticket price TBA.
Carlos Mencia, Tropicana, 8 p.m., June 1, $50, $60, $65.
Atlantic City AFL, Boardwalk Hall, Time TBA, June 1, Ticket price TBA.
Week of June 6
Brooks & Dunn, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., June 7. Ticket Price TBA.
+LIVE+ and BUSH Celebrate 25th Anniversary , Hard Rock Live at Etess, 7 p.m., June 7, Ticket price TBA.
The Musical Box, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., June 7 and 8, $42, $52.
Atlantic City AFL, Boardwalk Hall, Time TBA, June 8, Ticket price TBA.
Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Tropicana, 8 p.m., June 8, $55, $60, $75.
Twenty One Pilots, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m. June 8, $36.50, $76.50.
Little Big Town, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 8, $59, $79, $99, $149.
AnimeNext 2019, Atlantic City Convention Center, June 7 through 9, $50, $65.
Pentatonix: The World Tour with Special Guest Rachel Platten, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 9, $49, $69, $89, $119.
Week of June 13
Brian Wilson, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 14, Ticket price TBA.
Aaron Lewis, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., June 14 and 15, $72, $82.
Wu-Tang Clan, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., June 15, $89, $129.
Tom Segura: Take it Down Tour, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., June 15, $50, $100.
Week of June 20
Epic Comic Con, Showboat, June 21 through 23, $25 (Friday), $35 (Saturday), $30 (Sunday), $75 (3 day admission).
Buddy Guy, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., June 24, $79.
Air Supply, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., June 22, $39, $49.
Richard Thompson plus special guest Joan Osborne, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., June 25, $49..
Week of June 27
Righteous Brothers, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., June 27, $48.
Roundhouse Band, Wildwood Byrne Plaza, 7:30 p.m., June 27, Free.
Joe Rogan, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., June 28, $79, $99, $129.
An Evening with Jon Dorenbos — Magic, Football & Comedy, Borgata, Music Box, 7 and 10 p.m., June 28, $65, $75.
Tim McGraw, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 28 and 29, $99, $129, $159, $199.
Michael McDonald & Chaka Khan, Tropicana, 8 p.m., June 29, $55, $75, $95.
#IMomSoHard — Mom’s Night Out Round 2, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., June 29, $49, $59.
Vans Warped Tour, Atlantic City Beach, June 29 and 30, Ticket Price TBA.
“Happy Together” Tour 2019, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., June 30, Ticket Price TBA.
Boz Scaggs, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 1, Ticket Price TBA.
Week of July 4
Juliano Brothers Band, Wildwood Byrne Plaza, 7:30 p.m., July 4, Free.
New Kids on the Block: The Mixtape Tour, with Salt N Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 5, $149, $249.
Atlantic City AFL, Boardwalk Hall, Time TBA, July 6, Ticket price TBA.
Russell Peters, Borgata, Music Box, 7 and 10 p.m., July 6, $69, $79.
The Allman Betts Band, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 8, $47.
Week of July 11
The Beat Tells, Beatles Tribute Band, Wildwood Byrne Plaza, 7:30 p.m., July 11, Free.
TruTV Impractical Jokers: Cranjis McBasketball Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 11 and 7 and 10 p.m., July 12, $55, $75, $95.
Josh Groban, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 13, $104, $144, $174.
Killer Queen — The Premier Tribute to Queen, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 15, $45.
The Ultimate Queen Celebration Starring Marc Martel, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., July 16 and 17, $39, $59.
Week of July 18
A.M. Radio, Wildwood Byrne Plaza, 7:30 p.m., July 18, Free.
One Republic, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 19, $59, $109.
Tyler Henry — The Hollywood Medium, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 19 and 20, $79, $89.
Week of July 25
The Beach Boys — Now & Then, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., July 27, $39, $59, $79.
Rob Thomas, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., July 27, $73.50, $83.50, $93.50, $103.50.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 27, $49, $59.
Atlantic City AFL, Boardwalk Hall, Time TBA, July 27, Ticket price TBA.
Jon Anderson of Yes, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 29, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Aug. 1
Joe Bonamassa, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 2 and 3, $99, $129, $189.
Frankie Valli, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 2 and 3, Ticket Price TBA.
The Stray Cats Anniversary Tour, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., Aug. 3, Ticket price TBA.
Lou Gramm, Founding Member of Foreigner with Asia featuring John Payne, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 5, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Aug. 8
Brad Paisley, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 9, Ticket price TBA.
Dom Irrera, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Aug. 10, Ticket Price TBA.
Katherine Jenkins, Ocean City Music Pier, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 11, $40, $75. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 8.
Week of Aug. 15
Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 16; 7 p.m., Aug. 18, $199, $349, $399.
Keith Urban, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 17, $99, $199.
Week of Aug. 22
Ron White, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Aug. 23, $57, $67.
Jim Gaffigan, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., Aug. 24, $35, $49, $65, $79.
Week of Aug. 29
Gabriel Iglesias, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 30, $55, $65, $75
ONGOING SHOWS
Disco Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves Theater, 4 p.m., multiple days March 10 through June 16, Ticket price TBA.
Karen Grainger, Resorts, Various times, April 1 through 30, $15.
Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., various days April 25 through June 25, $30.
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, various times, July 24 through Sept. 1, Ticket price TBA.
Jersey Boys, Hard Rock, Theater at Hard Rock, various times, June 25 through July 21, $39, $59, $79, $119.
