The Millennium Tour, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., March 10, Ticket Price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 25.
Brantley Gilbert, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., April 13, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 25.
Week of Jan. 24
Flashback Fridays with Separate Ways The Band (Journey Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Jan. 25, Free.
KC & The Sunshine Band, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Jan. 25 and 26, Ticket price TBA.
A Bronx Tale, One Man Show starring Chazz Palminteri, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Jan. 25, $55, $70.
Napa Auto Parts Indoor Racing, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Jan.25 and 7 p.m., Jan. 26, $15, $17, $20, $22, $27.
AC Weekly presents Wing Wars III, Golden Nugget, 1 p.m., Jan. 26, $30, $45.
Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones (Prince Tribute), Hard Rock, Hard Rock Café, 10 p.m., Jan. 26, Free.
Week of Jan. 31
Flashback Fridays with Kashmir (Led Zeppelin Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 1, Free.
Top of the World (Carpenters Tribute), Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Feb. 1, $32, $37.
Steven Wright, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Feb. 1, $23, $48.
Tim McGraw, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Feb. 1 and 2, $75, $125, $175, $250.
Damn the Torpedoes (Tom Petty Tribute), Hard Rock, Hard Rock Café, 10 p.m., Feb. 2, Free.
Jagged Edge & 112 Featuring Mike & Slim, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Feb. 2, $49.50, $89.50.
Hymn: Sarah Brightman in Concert, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 2, Ticket price TBA.
Battle at the Boardwalk Nationals 2019, Boardwalk Hall, Time TBA, Feb. 2 and 3, Ticket price TBA.
Marc Antonelli, Resorts, Various times, Feb. 3 through 28, $15.
At the Shore Wine Tasting Art Show, Claridge, 5 p.m., Feb. 6, $25.
Week of Feb. 7
Magic & Mind Reading with Forensic Mentalist Scott Xavier, Golden Nugget, 7 p.m., Feb. 7, $75.
Bill Burr, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Feb. 8, $79, $99, $129.
Lee Brice, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., Feb. 8, Ticket Price TBA.
Big Eyed Fish (Dave Matthews Band Tribute), Hard Rock, Hard Rock Café, 10 p.m., Feb. 9, Free.
Flashback Fridays with Mullett (Tribute to Hair Bands), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 8, Free.
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Feb. 8 and 9, Ticket price TBA.
Atlantic City Classic Car Show 2019, Atlantic City Convention Center, Feb. 8 through 10, $20, $25.
Toni Braxton with Special Guests SWV, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 9, $49, $59, $79.
Sinatra Meets the Sopranos, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 9, $29, $39, $49, $69.
Beer and Bites — Featuring Victory Brewing Company, Borgata, Longbar, 1 p.m., Feb. 9, $39.
Atlantic City Fashion Week Season 14, Showboat, Feb. 10 through 17, $30, $40, $50, $60, $70.
VIA EXITO Equip Vision, Boardwalk Hall, Time TBA, Feb. 7 and 10, Ticket Price TBA.
Week of Feb. 14
Flashback Fridays with Groovin (Rock’n Chicks of Classic Rock Tributes), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 15, Free.
Brian McKnight, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Bubbles…With Geoffrey Zakarian and Moet & Chandon, Borgata, Immersion Pool at the Water Club, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, $85.
Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $35, $39.
CFFC 72, Sean Brady vs. Taj Abdul Hakim, Hard Rock, Feb. 16, 6 p.m., $55, $75, $95, $175.
Chubby Checker and The Wildcats, Resorts, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $35, $45, $55.
The B Street Band (Bruce Springsteen Tribute), Hard Rock, Hard Rock Café, 10 p.m., Feb. 16, Free.
Erykah Badu & Special Guest, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $59, $125.
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $65, $75, $95, $125.
Patti LaBelle, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $55, $125.
Cheap Trick, Hard Rock, Sound Waves Theatre, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $60, $75.
Michael Carbonaro, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $35, $39.
The Isley Brothers, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $71, $81, $91.
Valentine’s Soul Jam with The Stylistics, Bloodstone, The Manhattans and Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes, Tropicana, 7 p.m., Feb. 17, $58, $75, $98.
Week of Feb. 21
Flashback Fridays with Friends of the Brothers (The Allman Brothers Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 22, Free.
An Intimate Evening with Rickie Lee Jones, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, $39, $49.
38 Special, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, $47.
Lou Neglia’s Ring of Combat 67 Championship Mixed Martial Arts, Tropicana, 8:30 p.m., Feb. 22, $50, $75, $125.
Joan Jett, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, Time TBA, Feb. 22 and 23, Ticket Price TBA.
Kick It Out (Heart Tribute), Hard Rock, Hard Rock Café, 10 p.m., Feb. 23, Free.
Postmodern Jukebox, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 23, $59, $69.
Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Feb. 23, $27.
Frank Caliendo, Ocean Resort, 9 p.m., Feb. 23, $37, $47.
2nd Annual OCB Ripped Tide Natural Body Competition, Dante Hall, 10 a.m., Men’s Competition and 1 p.m., Women’s Competition, Feb. 23, $40.
Livingston Taylor with Vance Gilbert, Levoy Theatre, 7 p.m., Feb. 24, $35, $40.
Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show 2019, Atlantic City Convention Center, Feb. 27 through March 3, $16.
The Clutters, Resorts, 8 p.m., Feb. 27, $15.
Week of Feb. 28
New Jersey State High School Wrestling Championships, Boardwalk Hall, Feb. 28 through March 2, $40.
Flashback Fridays with Beginnings (Chicago Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March. 1, Free.
The Monkees, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., March 2, Ticket price TBA.
Vic DiBitetto, Borgata, Music Box, 7 and 10 p.m., March 2, $29, $32.
Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show 2019, Atlantic City Convention Center, Feb. 27 through March 3, Ticket Price TBA.
Tom Papa, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., March 1, $29, $32.
Grand Funk Railroad, Tropicana, 8 p.m., March 2, Ticket Price TBA.
WWE Live Road to WrestleMania, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7:30 p.m., March 2, Ticket price TBA.
Week of March 7
Harlem Globetrotters, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., March 7, $25, $32, $42, $55, $80.
Flashback Fridays with Best of The Eagles (EaglesTribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m, March. 8, Free.
Christopher Cross, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 8, $29, $39.
An Evening with Fleetwood Mac, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., March 9, $69.50, $299.50.
The Platters with Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March 9, Ticket price TBA.
Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., March 9, $81.50, $101.50, $131.50.
Theo Von, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., March 9, $29.
The Millennium Tour, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., March 10, Ticket Price TBA.
Week of March 14
Flashback Fridays with Rockin’ the Paradise (Styx Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March. 15, Free.
Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour, Boardwalk Hall, 6 p.m., March 15, $39.50, $49.50, $149.50.
Kool & The Gang, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m. March 15, $59, $69.
Brahms and Berlioz, Landis Theatre, 3 p.m., March 16, $125.
Tusk – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., March 16, $29, $34.
Week of March 21
Flashback Fridays with Tuesday’s Gone (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March. 22, Free.
Lionel Richie, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., March 22, $75, $250.
Cat & Nat: #MomTruths Live, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., March 22, $39.50, $54.50.
Sinbad, Resorts, 8 p.m., March 23, $40, $50, $60.
A Man and His Prostate with Ed Asner, Grunin Center, 2 p.m., March 23, $35, $39.
Luann De Lesseps: Countess Cabaret, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 23, $55, $65.
Joel McHale, Tropicana, 8 p.m., March 23, Ticket price TBA.
Whose Live Anyway with Dave Foley, Joel Murray, Greg Proops and Jeff B. Davis, Ocean Resort, 9 p.m., March 23, $36.50, $46.50, $61.50.
Tape Face, Caesars, 9 p.m., March 23, Ticket Price TBA.
Week of March 28
The Atlantic City Beer & Music Fest, AC Convention Center, March 29 through 31, $60.
NJ Horror Con Spring 2019, Showboat, March 29 through 31, $25 per day or $65 for a three-day pass.
Flashback Fridays with Double Vision (Foreigner Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March. 29, Free.
Piff the Magic Dragon, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 30, $25.
Chris Botti, Ocean Resort, 7 p.m., March 30, $34, $44, $54, $74.
Smokey Robinson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., March 30, $49, $69, $89
Robert Eric’s Piano Man — A Tribute to Billy Joel Benefit Concert, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., March 30, $45, $100.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Romeo & Juliet, Caesars, 4 p.m., March 31, $45.
Mariah Carey, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., March 30, $60, $160.
Alexis Morrast, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., March 31, $20, $24.
The Music of Cream — 50th Anniversary Tour, Levoy Theatre, 7 p.m., April 2, $39, $44.
Lifehouse, Hard Rock Theater, 8 p.m., April 12, Ticket price TBA.
Week of April 4
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 5, $48, $68.
Don Felder, Hard Rock, Hard Rock Theatre, 8 p.m., April 6, Ticket price TBA.
Dena Blizzard in “One Funny Mother,” Levoy Theatre, 3 and 7 p.m, April 6, $30, $35.
Frankie Z, Resorts, Superstar Theater, 8 p.m., April 6, $30, $40.
Justin Willman, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., April 6, $29, $39.
Week of April 11
Kenny Loggins, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., April 12, $51, $61, $81, $91.
The Tamburitzans, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 13, $35.
Brantley Gilbert, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., April 13, Ticket price TBA.
Broken Arrow, A Tribute to Neil Young, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 13, $29, $34.
The Price is Right Live, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., April 12 and 13; 3 p.m., April 13 and 14, Ticket price TBA.
Chicago, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 13, $70, $80, $90, $100.
Pro Golfer David Feherty, Ocean Resort, 7:30 p.m., April 13, Ticket price TBA.
The Sound of Music, Caesars, various times from April 16 through 21, Ticket price TBA.
Week of April 18
Rob Schneider, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 19, $36, $41.
Gary Owen, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., April 19, Ticket price TBA.
Jerry Seinfeld, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., April 20, $99, $149, $199.
The Sound of Music, Caesars, various times through April 21, Ticket price TBA.
Week of April 25
John Pizzarelli — A Centennial Celebration of Nat King Cole, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 26, $45, $49.
Billy Gardell, Hard Rock, Hard Rock Theatre, 8 p.m., April 26, Ticket price TBA.
Lewis Black, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., April 26 and 27, $65, $75.
PRAC of Southern New Jersey Presents: Legends of Salsa with Tito Rojas, Ray Sepulveda, Giro and NG2, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 27, $45, $75.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Sleeping Beauty, Caesars, 4 p.m., April 28, $45.
Kinky Boots, Hard Rock, multiple times, April 30 through May 5, $35, $55, $75.
Week of May 2
The Empire Strips Back, A Burlesque Parody, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 3, $39, $45.
Season Finale, Landis Theatre, 3 p.m., May 4, $125.
The Midiri Brothers Salute Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., May 5, $20, $24.
Week of May 9
Kenny Chesney, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, Time TBA, May 11, Ticket price TBA. Ticket sale date TBA.
Week of May 16
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Cinderella, Caesars, 7 p.m., May 18, $45.
The Bronx Wanderers, Grunin Center, 5 and 8 p.m., May 19, $40, $49.
Week of May 23
Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., May 25, $49, $59.
The Everly Brothers Experience, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., May 29, Ticket price TBA.
Week of May 30
Kansas, Hard Rock, Sound Waves Theatre, 8 p.m., May 31 and June 1, Ticket price TBA.
Week of June 6
Brooks & Dunn, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., June 7. Ticket Price TBA.
Twenty One Pilots, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m. June 8, $36.50, $76.50.
Little Big Town, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 8, Ticket Price TBA.
Week of June 13
Tom Segura: Take it Down Tour, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., June 15, $50, $100.
Week of June 20
Epic Comic Con, Showboat, June 21 through 23, $25 (Friday), $35 (Saturday), $30 (Sunday), $75 (3 day admission).
Buddy Guy, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., June 24, $79.
Air Supply, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., June 22, $39, $49.
Week of June 27
“Happy Together” Tour 2019, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., June 30, Ticket Price TBA.
Boz Scaggs, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 1, Ticket Price TBA.
Week of July 4
New Kids on the Block: The Mixtape Tour, with Salt N Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 5, $149, $249.
The Allman Betts Band, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 8, Ticket Price TBA
Week of July 11
Killer Queen — The Premier Tribute to Queen, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 15, $45.
Week of Aug. 1
Joe Bonamassa, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 2 and 3, $99, $129, $189.
Week of Aug. 29
Gabriel Iglesias, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 30, $55, $65, $75
