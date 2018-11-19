TICKETS/INFORMATION
New Jersey State High School Wrestling Championships, Boardwalk Hall, Feb. 28 through March 2, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at noon, Dec. 8.
Tape Face, Caesars, 9 p.m., March 23, Ticket Price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 30.
Kenny Chesney, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, Time TBA, May 11, Ticket price TBA. Ticket sale date TBA.
Joan Jett, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, Time TBA, Feb. 22 and 23, Ticket Price TBA. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23.
Week of Nov. 22
Priscilla Chan 2018 World Tour Concert, Harrah’s, 1 a.m., Nov. 22, $61, $91, $141.
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 23, $69, $79.
John Legend – A Legendary Christmas, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 23, $103, $123, $153, $203.
Flashback Fridays with Completely Unchained (Van Halen Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Nov. 23, Free.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents It’s A Shore Holiday, Caesars, 7 p.m., Nov. 24, $45.
5{sup}th{/sup} Annual American Craft Whiskey Revival, Golden Nugget, 7 p.m., Nov. 24, $59.
Home Free: A Country Christmas 2018, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Nov. 24, $23, $43,
The Clairvoyants Christmas, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 24, $49, $59.
Main Events Boxing — Dmitry Bivol vs. Jean Pascal, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7 p.m., Nov. 24, $30, $150
Il Divo: Timeless Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 24, $94, $124, $154.
Week of Nov. 29
Westminster Concert Bell Choir, Grunin Center, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 30, $20.
Generation AXE (Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abisi), Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Nov. 30, $45, $55, 4175, $275.
Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot (Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel), Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Nov. 30, $35.
Flashback Fridays with Satisfaction (Rolling Stones Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Nov. 30, Free.
Foreigner, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 30, $50, $100.
Mat Franco, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Nov. 30, $30.50, $50.50.
The Midtown Men “Holiday Hits” Live in Concert, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Dec. 1, $35, $55.
Donny & Marie: Holiday Tour 2018, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Dec. 1, $69, $79, $89, $99.
Anna Vissi, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., Dec. 1, $85, $150.
Lynyrd Skynyrd, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Dec. 1, $29.50, $350.00.
Erika Jayne, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 1, $69, $79.
Aziz Ansari, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Dec. 1, $49, $129.
The Sounds of the Season, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Dec. 1, $18, $20.
Christmas with the Celts, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Dec. 2, $35, $39.
Jingle – A Magical Holiday Spectacular, Tropicana, multiple times, Nov. 25 through Dec. 21, $30.
Week of Dec. 6
Dino’s Christmas Cool Party, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Dec. 6 through 9, Ticket price TBA.
Craig Ferguson, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 7, $45, $49.
Flashback Fridays with New York’s Finest (The Police Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Dec. 7, Free.
Twelve Twenty-Four: The Holiday Rock Orchestra, Levoy Theatre, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $32, $37.
Bay Atlantic Symphony Happy Holidays, Landis Theatre, 3 p.m., Dec. 8, $125.
Tony Orlando & Dawn: Holiday Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 8, $59.
O.A.R., Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Dec. 8, $60.50, $75.50.
Doug Church, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Dec. 8, $30, $35.
My Big Gay Italian Christmas, Golden Nugget, 8 p.m., Dec. 8 and 7 p.m., Dec. 9, $79.50, $99.
Bas Holiday Concert, Landis Theater, 3 p.m., Dec. 8, $10, $30.
Annual Holiday Sing-Along, Tropicana, 5 p.m., Dec. 8, Free.
Under the Streetlamps — Hip to the Holidays, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 11, $45.
Week of Dec. 13
Rockapella, Grunin Center, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 13, $35, $39.
Flashback Fridays with Project/Object (Frank Zappa Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Dec. 14, Free.
Meli’sa Morgan, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Dec. 14, $32, $72.
Cage Fury Fighting Championships, CFFC 71, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Dec. 14, $55, $75, $95, $175.
Penn & Teller, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 15, $55, $90.
A Magical Cirque Christmas, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Dec. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents The Nutcracker, Caesars, 7 p.m., Dec. 15 and 4 p.m., Dec. 16, $45.
Ana Gasteyer: Holiday Tipple, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Dec. 15, $35.
Home Again: Carole King Tribute, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Dec. 15, $24, $29.
98 Degrees Christmas Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 15, $69, $79.
Air Force Reserve Boardwalk Classic Presented by Citi, Boardwalk Hall, Time TBD, Dec. 15, $20, $40, $60.
Frankie Z Rocking Holiday Spectacular, Resorts, Superstar Theater, 8 p.m., Dec. 15, Ticket Price TBA.
Inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Boardwalk Classic, Boardwalk Hall, Time TBA Dec. 15, Ticket Price TBA.
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Holiday Hoop-La College Basketball Quadruple-Header, Boardwalk Hall, noon, Dec. 15, $20, $40, $60, $150.
MMA Dead Serious Promotions, Showboat, 7 p.m., Dec. 16, Ticket Price TBA.
Jim Brickman, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 7 p.m., Dec. 16, $40, $45, $50.
Vincent Talarico, Resorts, Dec. 19, 3:30 p.m., $15.
Week of Dec. 20
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Dec. 21, $30, $39.
Boardwalk Battle Championship, Boardwalk Hall, 5 p.m., Dec. 21 and noon, Dec. 22, one day passes: $20, $25, $40, $75, $100; two-day pass: $997.50.
Jam Hsiao, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 1 a.m., Dec. 23, $68, $98, $128, $188.
The Burlesque Holiday Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 26, $30.
Week of Dec. 27
The Burlesque Holiday Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 27 through 30 and 10 p.m., Dec. 31, $30.
The E Street Shuffle, The Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m. Dec. 28, $17, $22.
Flashback Fridays with Draw the Line (Aerosmith Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Dec. 28, Free.
Kevin Hart, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Dec. 28, $100, $350.
Sinbad, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Dec. 29, $44, $49.
Breaking Benjamin, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, Dec. 30, $39, $59.
Three Dog Night, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Dec. 31, $50, $55.
New Year’s Eve Disco Ball starring Tavares, Rose Royce & Martha Wash, Resorts, 10:30 p.m., Dec. 31, $45, $55, $65.
War, Tropicana, 9:30 p.m., Dec. 31, $50, $75.
The O’Jay’s, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 9 p.m., Dec. 31, $55, $95.
Bay Atlantic Symphony & Tenor Alok Kumar, Dominick A. Potena Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 31, Free.
Week of Jan. 3
Flashback Fridays with Countdown to Ecstasy (Steely Dan Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Jan. 4, Free.
One Night in Memphis, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Jan. 4, $25.
Week of Jan. 10
Dancing with the Stars, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Jan. 11, $190, $279, $369, $575.
Flashback Fridays with B Street, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Jan. 11, Free.
Jam On Productions International Motorcycle Show, Showboat, Jan. 11 through Jan. 13, $15, $25, $30.
Sublime with Rome, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Jan. 12, $49.
Lotus Land (American Rush Tribute), Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Jan. 12, $29, $34.
XTreme International Ice Racing, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 12, $7, $15, $27.
Week of Jan 17
Flashback Fridays with Wanted DOA (Bon Jovi Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Jan. 18, Free.
Mozart, Finzi & Verdi, Landis Theatre, 3 p.m., Jan. 19, $125.
Bill Engvall, Harrah’s, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Jan. 19, $35, $55.
Alabama, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Jan. 19, $50, $150.
Rob Thomas, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Jan. 19 and 20, $95, $125.
All Stars of Hip Hop with Naughty by Nature, Big Daddy Kane, Kool Moe Dee, Slick Rick, Whodini, Onyx, Nice & Smooth, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Jan. 20, $52, $62.
Week of Jan. 24
Flashback Fridays with Separate Ways The Band (Journey Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Jan. 25, Free.
KC & The Sunshine Band, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Jan. 25 and 26, Ticket price TBA.
A Bronx Tale, One Man Show starring Chazz Palminteri, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Jan. 25, $55, $70.
Napa Auto Parts Indoor Racing, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Jan.25 and 7 p.m., Jan. 26, $15, $17, $20, $22, $27.
Week of Jan. 31
Flashback Fridays with Kashmir (Led Zeppelin Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 1, Free.
Top of the World (Carpenters Tribute), Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Feb. 1, $32, $37.
Steven Wright, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Feb. 1, $23, $48.
Tim McGraw, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Feb. 1 and 2, $75, $125, $175, $250.
Jagged Edge & 112 Featuring Mike & Slim, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Feb. 2, $49.50, $89.50.
Hymn: Sarah Brightman in Concert, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 2, Ticket price TBA.
Battle at the Boardwalk Nationals 2019, Boardwalk Hall, Time TBA, Feb. 2 and 3, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Feb. 7
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Feb. 8 and 9, Ticket price TBA.
Atlantic City Classic Car Show 2019, Atlantic City Convention Center, Feb. 8 through 10, $20, $25.
Toni Braxton with Special Guests SWV, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 9, $49, $59, $79.
Week of Feb. 14
Flashback Fridays with Groovin (Rock’n Chicks of Classic Rock Tributes), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 15, Free.
Brian McKnight, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $35, $39.
Erykah Badu & Special Guest, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $59, $125.
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $65, $75, $95, $125.
Patti LaBelle, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $55, $125.
Valentine’s Soul Jam with The Stylistics, Bloodstone, The Manhattans and Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes, Tropicana, 7 p.m., Feb. 17, $58, $75, $98.
Week of Feb. 21
Flashback Fridays with Friends of the Brothers (The Allman Brothers Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 22, Free.
An Intimate Evening with Rickie Lee Jones, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, $39, $49.
Joan Jett, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, Time TBA, Feb. 22 and 23, Ticket Price TBA.
Postmodern Jukebox, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 23, $59, $69.
Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Feb. 23, $27.
Livingston Taylor with Vance Gilbert, Levoy Theatre, 7 p.m., Feb. 24, $35, $40.
Week of Feb. 28
New Jersey State High School Wrestling Championships, Boardwalk Hall, Feb. 28 through March 2, Ticket price TBA.
The Monkees, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., March 2, Ticket price TBA.
Vic DiBitetto, Borgata, Music Box, 7 and 10 p.m., March 2, $29, $32.
Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show 2019, Atlantic City Convention Center, Feb. 27 through March 3, Ticket Price TBA.
Tom Papa, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., March 1, $29, $32.
Grand Funk Railroad, Tropicana, 8 p.m., March 2, Ticket Price TBA.
Week of March 7
Mid Atlantic BBQ & Outdoor Expo 2019, Showboat, March 8 and 9, $15 per day.
Christopher Cross, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 8, $29, $39.
An Evening with Fleetwood Mac, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., March 9, $69.50, $299.50.
Week of March 14{p class=”MsoNormal”}Brahms and Berlioz, Landis Theatre, 3 p.m., March 16, $125.
Tusk – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., March 16, $29, $34.{p class=”MsoNormal”}Week of March 21
Lionel Richie, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., March 22, $75, $250.
Luann De Lesseps: Countess Cabaret, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 23, $55, $65.
Tape Face, Caesars, 9 p.m., March 23, Ticket Price TBA.{p class=”MsoNormal”}Week of March 28
The Atlantic City Beer & Music Fest, AC Convention Center, March 29 through 31, $60.
NJ Horror Con Spring 2019, Showboat, March 29 through 31, $25 per day or $65 for a three-day pass.
Piff the Magic Dragon, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 30, $25.
Robert Eric’s Piano Man — A Tribute to Billy Joel Benefit Concert, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., March 30, $45, $100.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Romeo & Juliet, Caesars, 4 p.m., March 31, $45.
Mariah Carey, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., March 30, $60, $160.
Alexis Morrast, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., March 31, $20, $24.
Week of April 4
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 5, $48, $68.
Dena Blizzard in “One Funny Mother,” Levoy Theatre, 3 and 7 p.m, April 6, $30, $35.
Week of April 11
The Tamburitzans, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 13, $35.
Chicago, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 13, $70, $80, $90, $100.
The Sound of Music, Caesars, various times from April 16 through 21, Ticket price TBA.
Week of April 18
Jerry Seinfeld, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., April 20, $99, $149, $199.
The Sound of Music, Caesars, various times through April 21, Ticket price TBA.
Week of April 25
John Pizzarelli – A Centennial Celebration of Nat King Cole, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 26, $45, $49.
Lewis Black, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., April 26 and 27, $65, $75.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Sleeping Beauty, Caesars, 4 p.m., April 28, $45.
Kinky Boots, Hard Rock, multiple times, April 30 through May 5, $35, $55, $75.
Week of May 2
Season Finale, Landis Theatre, 3 p.m., May 4, $125.
The Midiri Brothers Salute Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., May 5, $20, $24.
Week of May 9
Kenny Chesney, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, Time TBA, May 11, Ticket price TBA. Ticket sale date TBA.
Week of May 16
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Cinderella, Caesars, 7 p.m., May 18, $45.
The Bronx Wanderers, Grunin Center, 5 and 8 p.m., May 19, $40, $49.
Week of June 6
Twenty One Pilots, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m. June 8, $36.50, $76.50.
Week of June 13
Tom Segura: Take it Down Tour, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., June 15, $50, $100.
Week of June 20
Mike Kaplan Nonet: Duke Meets Monk, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., June 23, $20, $24.
Week of June 27
“Happy Together” Tour 2019, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., June 30, Ticket Price TBA.
Boz Scaggs, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 1, Ticket Price TBA.
Week of July 4
New Kids on the Block: The Mixtape Tour, with Salt N Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 5, $149, $249.
Week of July 11
Killer Queen – The Premier Tribute to Queen, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 15, $45.
Week of Aug. 29
Gabriel Iglesias, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 30, $55, $65, $75
