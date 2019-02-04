Although he died eight months before the wildly popular mob series “The Sopranos” made its HBO debut, Frank Sinatra’s legacy loomed large over the show.
In fact, two of his offspring even made two appearances on the program — the first was by the now-late Frank Sinatra Jr., who played himself in a 2000 episode titled “The Happy Wanderer;” seven years later, during the final season, daughter Nancy Sinatra played herself in the episode “Chasing It.”
Those factoids from the “The Sopranos” may — or may not — be discussed during a unique show, “Sinatra Meets the Sopranos,” which will be presented 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, in Borgata’s Event Center.
The show will open with a 45-minute set by Frank Sinatra tribute artist Michael Martocci and his 20-piece Ol’ Blue Eyes Orchestra, which features several musicians who actually played behind the real Frank Sinatra.
Following Martocci, three stars of “The Sopranos” — Michael Imperioli (who played Christopher Moltisanti), Vincent Pastore ("Big Pussy" Bonpensiero) and Steve Schirripa (Bobby Baccalieri) will take the stage, sit down at a table and trade stories about life on and off the set of the series and also take audience questions.
The show is similar to “An Evening with The Sopranos,” a popular live event that was done when the series was still airing. Many cast members would travel to venues around the country so fans could rub elbows with the stars.
“Our audience has always been great, and a lot of casino (players) tend to connect to us, because we have this ‘Rat Packy’ kind of vibe,” Imperioli explains, adding, “It was an opportunity for us to connect with the fans and give the fans an opportunity to hear what it was like behind the scenes.
“We get to reminisce about some of our favorite moments in the show, we allow the fans to ask questions about things they’re curious about, we show some clips and talk about the work we did.”
Although Sinatra’s association with mob bosses became the stuff of legend during most of his career, Imperioli never asked the Sinatra siblings if they felt their father would have been a fan of the show.
“I never asked either of them, but I assumed they probably thought he would dig it,” he says. “The fact that they wanted to be on the show, and agreed to be on the show and loved the show makes me think that (their father) would have liked it. I think their sensibilities were similar to their father’s. Whenever they spoke about Sinatra on ‘The Sopranos,’ it was always done with a lot of reverence.”
Another clue that “The Old Man” — a nickname Sinatra’s closest friends could use — would have been a fan of the series is that many of the wise-guy characters on “The Sopranos” could have been real-life mobsters who passed through Sinatra’s life over the years.
“There’s that famous photograph of (Sinatra) with (Mafia kingpin) Carlo Gambino backstage at the Westchester Premier Theater back in the ‘70s, and, well, there you have it,” Imperioli says.
The fun part of sitting at a table with two of his fellow “Sopranos” cast members trading stories and reminiscing about the series is that there really isn’t much of a script, says Imperioli, 52, who won a 2004 Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work as Tony Soprano’s protégé.
They’ll show some clips and outtakes from “The Sopranos” and “take the audience back a little to remember why they’re there,” Imperioli says.
“The clips make the audience remember why they liked the show so much, and then we’ll have a discussion about the work, how we got the job, what we were doing before the show, what was it like when we got cast, what were our hopes, what were our thoughts about being on the show, funny things that happened (and) sad things that happened,” he says.
Because the audience asks questions, no two “Sinatra Meets The Sopranos” shows are alike. With “The Sopranos” celebrating the 20th anniversary of its HBO debut, and now a prequel in the works, the show’s popularity is on the rise again.
It doesn’t hurt that HBO has been re-airing all 86 episodes, because it’s opening the series up to an entirely new audience.
“A lot of young people today who were too young to watch it when it was (originally) on the air are seeing it for the first time,” Imperioli says. “So we have this whole new generation of young people who are getting turned on to the show and they’re really getting into it, and that’s been fun to see.”
After “The Sopranos” ended 12 years ago, Imperioli has assembled an impressive array of television and motion picture credits, playing everything from a detective or cop on several shows to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the mini-series “Escape at Dannemora.”
He hasn’t played any Mafiosi types since “The Sopranos,” but he won’t rule it out, either. However, he says “The Sopranos” set the bar really high, so any mob role he would consider would have to be very special.
He feels his job as an actor today is to make audiences see him as the character he plays in the moment, not typecasting him as a mob figure.
“That’s my job, really, to show (the fans) other things and just keep working,” he says. “Listen, ‘The Sopranos’ is something that comes along once in a career, if you’re really, really lucky. So to be identified with something that’s that beloved, that’s of such a high quality, I feel really fortunate. I mean, if people do identify me with (Christopher), I’m OK with that. But I’m still working, I’m still doing my thing and I’m really proud ‘The Sopranos’ has been such a big part of my career.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.