Bert Kreischer, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Dec. 28, $29, $39, $49. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2.
Classic Albums Live Presents Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 7, Ticket Price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2.
Yas Queen with Remember Jones, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 12, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2.
Week of Aug. 1
Martha Graham Cracker, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 2, $20.
Off Boardwalk at The Showboat Hotel with Eric Jaffe, Showboat Hotel, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Aug. 2, $15.
Phantom Blues Band, Somers Point AtlantiCare Concerts, William Morrow Beach, 7 p.m., Aug. 2 Free.
Joe Bonamassa, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 2 and 3, $99, $129, $189.
Frankie Valli, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 2 and 3, Ticket Price TBA.
Woofstock Atlantic City, Showboat, Aug. 2 and 3, $7, $10, $15, $40.
Jay Pharoah, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 3, $29, $39.
8th Annual Cape May Craft Beer, Music & Crab Festival, Emlen Physick Estate Grounds, 10 a.m., Aug. 3, Free.
KIX with Special Guest Ever Rose, Showboat, 7 p.m., Aug. 3, $25.
The Stray Cats Anniversary Tour, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., Aug. 3, Ticket price TBA.
Lou Gramm, Founding Member of Foreigner with Asia featuring John Payne, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 5, Ticket price TBA.
Jay Siegel’s Tokens, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 7, $48.
Week of Aug. 8
Professional Fighters League MMA, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 7 p.m., Aug. 8, $15, $20, $35, $49, $75.
Brad Paisley, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 9, $59, $89, $109, $139.
Off Boardwalk at The Showboat Hotel with The Bearded Ladies, Showboat Hotel, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Aug. 9, 16, 23 and 30, $15.
The Jeremiah Hunter Band, Somers Point AtlantiCare Concerts, William Morrow Beach, 7 p.m., Aug. 9, Free.
Dark Star Orchestra, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Aug. 9, $25, $30.
The Edwards Twins, Claridge, 8 p.m. Aug. 9-11, $20, $70.
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Aug. 9,
$24, $29.
Jerry Seinfeld, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 9 and 10, $99, $149, $199.
ABBA The Concert, Resorts, 9 p.m., Aug. 9 and 8 p.m., Aug. 10, $40, $50, $60.
Iliza Shlesinger, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., Aug. 10, $45.
Sinatra Meets the Sopranos, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Aug. 10, $59, $69, $79, $129.
Deckstock, Golden Nugget, 2 p.m., Aug. 10 and 11, Free.
Dom Irrera, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Aug. 10, Ticket Price TBA.
Dragapalooza, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 10, Ticket price $20, $35.
Joey Diaz, Borgata, Music Box, 10 p.m., Aug. 10, $28.50.
Katherine Jenkins, Ocean City Music Pier, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 11, $40, $75.
Get the Led Out, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 12 and 13, $45.
The Stylistics, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 14, $48.
Week of Aug. 15
America, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 16, $55, $65.
Chippendales ‘Let’s Misbehave Tour’, Resorts, 9 p.m., Aug. 16, $25, $35, $45.
Last Podcast on the Left, Caesars, 9 p.m., Aug. 16, $29.50, $39.50.
Martin Nievera, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 16, $43, $64, $85, $127.
Howie Mandel, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Aug. 16 and 17, $50.
New Oreleans’ Funky Brassy Rock of Bonerama, Somers Point AtlantiCare Concerts, William Morrow Beach, 7 p.m., Aug. 16, Free.
Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 16; 7 p.m., Aug. 18, $199, $349, $399.
Cage Fury Fighting Championships 77, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7 p.m., Aug. 16, $55, $75, $95, $175, $225.
Keith Urban, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 17, $99, $199.
Frank Stallone, Showboat, 8 p.m., Aug. 17, Ticket price TBA.
The Zombies, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 19, $59.
Taste of the Quarter, Tropicana, 6 p.m., Aug. 19, $30.
Walter Trout, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 20, $47.
Billy Ray Cyrus, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 20, $25, $35.
The GI’s of Comedy, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Aug. 21, $25.
The Drifters, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 21, $48.
Atlantic City Airshow, Atlantic City Boardwalk, 10 a.m., Aug. 21, Free.
Wine and Jazz Reception Under the Stars, Golden Nugget, 7 p.m., Aug. 23, $49.
International Winefest Under the Stars, Golden Nugget, 7 p.m., Aug. 24, Ticket price TBA.
Atlantic City Airshow Watch Party, Boardwalk Hall, 11 a.m., Aug. 21, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Aug. 22
Sheena Easton, Resorts, 8:30 p.m., Aug. 23, $55.
The Dane Anthony Band, Somers Point AtlantiCare Concerts, William Morrow Beach, 7 p.m., Aug. 23, Free.
Ron White, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Aug. 23, $57, $67.
Boys II Men, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 23, $49, $59, $69, $79.
Jim Gaffigan, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., Aug. 24, $35, $49, $65, $79.
International Winefest Under the Stars, Golden Nugget, 7 p.m., Aug. 24, $49.
Glen Burtnik’s Summer of Love, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Aug. 24, $20, $30.
Rock the Yacht: Featuring Your Favorite Hits of the 70s and 80s, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 24, $45, $55.
Nickelback, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 24, $39, $59, $99.
Week of Aug. 29
Gabriel Iglesias, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 30, $55, $65, $75
“Beginnings”, Somers Point AtlantiCare Concerts, William Morrow Beach, 7 p.m., Aug. 30, Free.
Flashback Fridays with Alive 75 (Kiss Tribute), Golden Nugget, Aug. 30, Free.
Daryl Hall & John Oates, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 30, $89, $119, $149, $179.
Reba McEntire, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 31, $79.
AC Meat Fest (The Atlantic City Meatatarian Festival), Showboat, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, Ticket price TBA.
Miranda Lambert, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Aug. 31, $99, $119, $149.
Daughtry, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Aug. 31, $54, $64.
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, Resorts, 8 p.m., Sept. 1, $25, $35.
Trevor Noah, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Sept. 1, $59, $79, $99.
Week of Sept. 5
Norm MacDonald, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Sept. 6, $35, $45.
CJ Chenier and The Red Hot Louisiana Band, Somers Point AtlantiCare Concerts, William Morrow Beach, 7 p.m., Sept. 6, Free.
The Downbeach Seafood Festival, Ventnor Ski Beach, Sept. 7 and 8, $8, $10.
Ari Shaffir, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Sept. 7, $25, $35.
Johnny Mathis, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Sept. 7, $89, $99.
Classic Albums Live Presents Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 7, Ticket Price TBA.
Pete Davidson, Caesars, 9 p.m., Sept. 7, $64.50, $84.50.
Resorts Casino Hotel’s Craft Beerfest, Resorts, 4 p.m., Sept. 7, $30.
OPM Hitmakers, Golden Nugget, 4 p.m., Sept. 8, $68, $88, $108, $148.
Week of Sept. 12
Travis Tritt & Charlie Daniels Band, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sep. 13, $69, $79 and $89.
World Champion Lou Neglia Presents Ring of Combat, Tropicana, 8:30 p.m., Sept. 13, $125.
Ratt, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sep. 14, $29, $35, $39.
Craft Beer Festival, Golden Nugget, 8 p.m., Sept. 14, $59.
High Noon: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Sept. 14, $17, $22.
Atlantic City Jazz Fest, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7 p.m., Sept. 14, $45, $65, $85, $110.
Week of Sept. 20
Anjelah Johnson, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Sept. 20, $24.40, $44.50, $64.50.
Mr. & Mrs. America: Andrew Dice Clay & Roseanne Barr, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Sept. 20, $45, $55, $65.
Morris Day & The Time with Sheila E, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 20, $69, $79, $89.
Jake Owen, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Sept. 21, $32.50, $42.50, $52.50..
A Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Sept. 21, $55.
Vic DiBitetto, Borgata, Music Box, 7 and 10 p.m., Sept. 21, $29, $39.
Miss’D America Pageant, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 21, $35, $65.
REO Speedwagon, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Sept. 21, Ticket price TBA.
Shinedown, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7 p.m., Sept. 21, $59.
An Evening with the Celebrity Housewives, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Sept. 21, $29.50, $44.50, $64.50.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Cinderella, Caesars, 4 p.m., Sept. 22, $38, $48.
Musical Tribute to Carol King, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 25, $43.
Week of Sept 27
J. Balvin, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 27, $69, $149.
Journey, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Sept. 27 and 28, $69, $99, $129, $159.
Woodstock 50th Revival Tribute to Janis Joplin and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Sept. 27, $34, $39.
Julio Iglesias, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Sept. 28, Ticket price TBA.
Chevy Chase Presents Caddyshack, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 28, $59, $69, $79, $89.
Loverboy, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Sept. 28, $49, $59.
Week of Oct. 3
Foreigner, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 4, $59, $79, $99.
Paw Patrol Live!, Boardwalk Hall, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Oct. 5 and 6, Ticket price TBA.
Kathleen Madigan, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 5, $35, $39.
The Return of Kenny Vance, Hard Rock, Sound waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 5, $35, $45, $55.
Sebastian Maniscalco, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., Oct 5, $79, $99, $109, $129.
Jefferson Starship, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Oct. 5, $25, $35.
Week of Oct. 10
Post Malone with Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 11, $110.50; $150.50.
Kenny G, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Oct. 11, $52, $72, $82
Candice Guardino’s Italian Bred, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 12, $30, $35.
Yas Queen with Remember Jones, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 12, Ticket price TBA.
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Levoy Theatre, 3 p.m., Oct. 13, $29, $34.
Lewis Black, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 11 and 8 p.m., Oct. 12, $65, $75.
Deon Cole, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Oct. 12, $34.50, $49.50, $64.50
So You Think you Can Dance Live! 2019, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Oct. 12, Ticket Price TBA.
Nikos Vertis, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Oct. 12, $95, $115, $135, $150, $175.
The Four Italian Tenors, Resorts, 8 p.m., Oct. 12, $35, $45, $55.
Atlantic City Comedy Festival featuring Mike Epps, Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford, Earthquake, DC Young Fly, Kountry Wayne, Tommy Davidson, George Wallace, Mark Curry, Karlous Miller and TuRae, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 12 and 13, $59, $75, $87, $125.
Week of Oct. 17
Jo Koy, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 18, $29, $39, $49.
The Isley Brothers & Pointer Sisters, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 18, $59, $79, $89.
Tower of Power, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 19, $35, $45 and $55.
Eddie B, Harrah’s, The Waterfront, 8 p.m., Oct. 19, $39.50, $54.50, $64.50.
Steve Martin and Martin Short, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Oct. 19, $79, $99, $139.
The Spinners, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Oct. 19, $25, $35, $45.
Eaglemania, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 19, $34.
Darci Lynne, Caesars, Time TBD, Oct. 19, Ticket price TBD.
Week of Oct. 24
Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, Levoy Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 24, $32, $37.
The Tubes, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 25, $29.
Hanson, Caesars, 9 p.m., Oct. 25, $49.50.
Bollywood Dance Spectacular, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 26, $39.
Al Bano & Romina Power, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 26, $85, $95, $125, $150, $200, $300, $400, $500.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Dracula, Caesars, 7 p.m., Oct. 26, $39, $48.
Week of Oct. 31
Cole Swindell, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m, Nov. 1, $59.
Ruban Stoddard, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 1, $29, $35.
Week of Nov. 7
Home Free – Dive Bar Saints World Tour, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Nov. 8,$19.50, $34.50, $49.50.
Bad Company, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 9, $59, $79. $99.
Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Nov. 9, $58, $68, $88.
Skid Row with Special Guests Great White, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 9, $59, $69.
Week of Nov. 14
Paul Anka, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Nov. 15, $79.50, $99.50, $139.50.
Whoopi Goldberg, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Nov. 15, $59, $69, $79.
Boz Scaggs, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Nov. 16, $89. RESCHEDULED FROM JULY 1.
Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Christmas, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Nov. 20, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Nov. 21
John Cleese, Caesars, 8 p.m., Nov. 23, $63, $73, $88.
Il Divo: A Holiday Song Celebration, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 23, Ticket price TBA.
The British Invasion Years, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Nov. 23, $29, $34.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents It’s a Shore Holiday, Caesars, 4 p.m., Nov. 24, $39, $48.
Week of Nov. 28
Jonas Brothers, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 29, $89.95, $109.95, $119.95, $169.95, $199.95, $239.95.
Celtic Woman, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Nov. 29, $63, $73, $103.
El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico, Tropicana, 9 p.m., Nov. 30, $57, $67, $113.
Week of Dec. 5
Lee Ann Rimes, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 6, $44, $54, $64.
Mike DelGuidice, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Dec. 7, $31.50, $35.00.
Week of Dec. 12
Rick Springfield & Richard Marx, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 13, $89, $99.
Jackie Evancho, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Dec. 14, $44, $49.
Sirius XM The Pulse Presents: O.A.R., Tropicana, 8 p.m., Dec. 14, $68.50, $73.50.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents The Nutcracker, Caesars, 4 p.m., Dec. 15,
Week of Dec. 19
Eileen Ivers, Levoy Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 19, $32, $37.
Top of the World — A Carpenter’s Tribute, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Dec. 20, $34, $49.
Straight No Chaser, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Dec. 21, $39.50, $49.50, $65.
Week of Dec. 26
Jim Breuer, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 27 and 28, $34, $44, $49.
Bert Kreischer, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Dec. 28, $29, $39, $49.
Week of Jan. 9
Shin Lim, Borgata, Event Center, 6 p.m., Jan. 11, $45, 485, $185.
Week of Feb. 20 (2020)
Celine Dion, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 22, $246.50.
Theresa Caputo, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Feb. 22, $65, $75, $94, $125.
Eros Ramazzotti, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, $79, $119, $149, $199, $250.
Week of March 5
2020 MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, Boardwalk Hall, March 10 through 14, $80, $105.
ONGOING SHOWS
Disco Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves Theater, 4 p.m., multiple days through June 16, Ticket price TBA.
Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays through October, $30.
Champions of Magic, Caesars, multiple times, July 5 through 14, $47.50, $67.50, $87.50.
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, various times, July 24 through Sept. 1, Ticket price TBA.
Jersey Boys, Hard Rock, Theater at Hard Rock, various times, June 25 through July 21, $39, $59, $79, $119.
Bryan Cheatham, Resorts, multiple times, June 3 through 26, Ticket price TBA.
Best of Broadway, Resorts, multiple times, July 2 through 31, $25
The Modern Gentlemen, Resorts, multiple times, Aug. 4 through 30, $25.
