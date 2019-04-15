BowieLIVE
GOLDEN NUGGET //9 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 19; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: BowieLIVE is a tribute band covering the material of the late, great iconic rocker, David Bowie. The band’s stage show and musical chops are spot on, putting specific effort into recreating each period of Bowie’s extensive career accurately. Fans of the “thin white duke” won’t want to miss this.
