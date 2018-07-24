THE CHAINSMOKERS WITH BAZZI
ATLANTIC CITY BEACHFEST // NOON SUNDAY, JULY 29; $39.50, $65
WHAT TO EXPECT: Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart comprise The Chainsmokers, a DJ and production duo. They became well known in 2014 with the hit “#Selfie” and followed it up with the EP “Bouquet,” which included the hit “Roses.” Other hits include “Closer” and the Grammy Award-winning “Don’t Let Me Down.” They’ll be hitting the beach Sunday afternoon along with Bazzi, who is best known for the song “Mine.”
TheChainSmokers.com, BazziOfficial.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.