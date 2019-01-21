Witnessing a mob hit at the age of 11 would be enough to send any kid into therapy.
Well, almost any kid. Growing up on East 187th Street near Cambreleng Avenue in the Bronx in New York City, it was hard to tell the difference between a gun shot and a car backfiring.
So is was sort of just another day in the neighborhood when Chazz Palminteri was sitting on his stoop and saw a wise guy meet his maker. It was the first time — and, now age 66, thankfully the last time — Palminteri saw someone get whacked.
Witnessing a murder didn’t send him into therapy, however. It ultimately sent him to Hollywood and Broadway and a successful career as both a stage and film actor.
But show business wasn’t all it was cracked up to be, at least in the beginning, Palminteri. While he enjoyed the art form, he never really liked the parts he landed.
They were low-paying and sporadic gigs. Half the time, between acting jobs, he wandered the streets hungry and looking for work — any kind of work — just to feed himself and pay the rent.
And then came the night that he thought about ended his acting career. Working as a nightclub doorman along side another fledgling actor, Dolph Lundgren, he refused to allow a very pushy man into the club.
That man turned out to be Irving "Swifty" Lazar, an agent and super Hollywood dealmaker. And it was Lazar’s own party to which Palminteri denied him admission.
He wasn’t fired on the spot. But he was canned the next day.
And that was when Palminteri reached a crossroads in his life, especially if he wanted to continue his sputtering acting career.
With no formal training, he began writing.
“I began writing out of desperation,” Palminteri says. “I already had credits as an actor, but I couldn’t find the right parts, decent parts, for me to play.”
Palminteri figured if the studios and the stage producer wouldn’t give him great parts, he’d have to create them himself.
So he began writing the play that would ultimately become “A Bronx Tale” with a cast of 19 characters — but just one actor. Palminteri played every role in the production.
It wasn’t like he was trying to hog the stage. But each of the characters was based on people he knew growing up, and he felt nobody could duplicate them on stage better than he.
“It became easy for me to play them all because I not only wrote them, but I actually knew them,” he explains. “The show is (second nature) to me after all these years, but I still have to be careful about becoming too complacent. There are scenes when three or four characters are having a conversation, so I have to keep track of who’s saying what.”
Palminteri brings his one-man, 19-character show to Millville’s Levoy Theater for a single performance 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25.
When the show debuted in Los Angeles in 1990, it proved to be a hit with audiences. He then moved it to New York, where it had a long and successful run off-Broadway.
That’s when Hollywood became interested in “A Bronx Tale.” Palminteri was offered a cool $1 million for the rights to the play.
But he turned down the seven-figure paycheck because there was no guarantee he’d have a starring role in the film.
Enter actor Robert De Niro, who had seen the play in Los Angeles and fell in love with the production. He wanted to grab the rights to the play and use it to make his debut as a film director, as well as play the leading role. Palminteri played the second lead.
“Other than my parents, who taught me right from wrong and how to be a good person, unlike some of the (gangsters) I knew, (De Niro) was the one person who changed my life and my career,” Palminteri says. “(De Niro) said to me, ‘Let’s go partners on this,’ and that’s when the rocket took off. One day I was playing bit parts on ‘Hill Street Blues,’ and the next day I was starring in a film with Robert De Niro.”
Palminteri admits that the play has typecast him as an actor who plays mob characters.
Beyond “A Bronx Tale,” he’s starred as a Mafioso type in films like “Analyze This,” which also starred De Niro, and “Bullets Over Broadway,” for which he was nominated for a supporting actor Oscar.
He’s also known for his television work in the series’ “Rizzoli & Isles” and “Modern Family,” among other shows.
But he’s inevitably drawn back to the stage version of “A Bronx Tale,” which he does about 15 to 20 times a year.
In 2016, “A Bronx Tale: The Musical” made its Broadway debut and played 700 performances before closing two years later.
Last May, Palminteri, who’s also a singer, joined the Broadway cast for a limited run. But it’s the original stage play that’s always been closest to his heart, for obvious reasons.
“I love that show because it’s a part of me,” he says. “This is the show that De Niro saw. It’s how I became a star.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.