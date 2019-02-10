Cheap Trick
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 16; $45

WHAT TO EXPECT: Cheap Trick’s popularity may have had its ups and downs throughout the years, however the band has remained one of the most influential rock acts to emerge from the late 1970s. Their musical approach is rather straightforward, their image is unique and their live shows are what made them stars. The band is still able to rock as hard as ever and fans at the Hard Rock can expect to hear career-spanning hits including “I Want You to Want Me,” “Dream Police” and “Voices” on Saturday night.

CheapTrick.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

