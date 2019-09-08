TRAVIS TRITT AND CHARLIE DANIELS BAND
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 13; $69, $79, $89
WHAT TO EXPECT: It will be a double shot of country, blues and rock ’n’ roll at the Hard Rock on Friday night with Travis Tritt and the Charlie Daniels Band. Tritt was part of a wave of country stars to hit in big in the early 1990s and he did so with his own style that lacked a cowboy hat, but included plenty of soul. Fans can look forward to hearing songs such as “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” “Put Some Drive in Your Country” and “Ten Feet Tall and Bulletproof.”
Charlie Daniels became an integral Southern rock artist in the 1970s. He’ll be bringing his rich, deep voice and impressive fiddle skills along with his signature song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”
RING OF COMBAT 69
TROPICANA // 8:30 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 13; $52, $62, $77, $127
WHAT TO EXPECT: Bone-crushing mixed martial arts returns to Tropicana Atlantic City on Friday with Ring of Combat 69. A breeding ground for the UFC, all ROC titles have been vacated due to the active champions all moving up to the big time. Fans who attend this event will get a chance to see the next generation of superstars. The main event of the evening features Joseph Pyfer and Matthew Foster competing for the 185-pound championship. The main card also includes a 145-pound matchup between Tim Dooling and Nick Rodriguez, a 170-pound bout between Lirim Rufati and Troy Green and a 145-pound match between Dennis Buzukja and Jayro Martinez.
RATT
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 14; $29, $35
WHAT TO EXPECT: One of the pioneering Hollywood glam metal bands, Ratt scored big on their 1984 major label debut “Out of the Cellar.” The album featured the hit single “Round and Round,” and sold over 3 million copies. Ratt continued their successful formula with 1985’s “Invasion of Your Privacy” and struck again later in the decade with “Dancin’ Undercover” and “Reach for the Sky.” On Saturday, fans will get to hear all of their favorites such as “Lay it Down,” “Wanted Man,” “You’re in Love” and “Round and Round.”
JEFF FOXWORTHY
OCEAN CASINO RESORT // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 14; $40, $49.50, $59.50, $69.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: Jeff Foxworthy has managed to maintain a successful career as a stand-up comedian, author, actor and game show host since he first began in the early 1990s. He formed the Blue Collar Comedy Tour in 2000 and is a pioneer of the blue collar genre of comedy. With “The Jeff Foxworthy Show” and “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?” Foxworthy showed his range and ability to succeed with a large, mainstream audience. Even with his television success, Foxworthy has still maintained a regular touring schedule as a stand-up and on Saturday he’ll bring his act to the Ocean Casino Resort where fans will enjoy his downhome, everyman brand of comedy.
HIGH NOON: A TRIBUTE TO LYNYRD SKYNYRD AND SOUTHERN ROCK
LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 14; $17, $22, $42
WHAT TO EXPECT: It will be a celebration of Southern rock on Saturday as the tribute band High Noon comes to the Levoy Theatre. Bluesy, guitar-driven rock ’n’ roll will be on the menu as High Noon rips through classics from Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, The Outlaws, .38 Special, Molly Hatchet and the Marshall Tucker Band. The 1970s will be alive and well in Millville as concertgoers rock out to “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Midnight Rider,” “Freebird” and “Ramblin’ Man.”
ATLANTIC CITY JAZZFEST
HARD ROCK // 7 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 14; $45, $65, $85
WHAT TO EXPECT: Atlantic City Jazzfest comes to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday with a splendid lineup of talented artists. Boney James, Najee, Summer Storm, Pieces of a Dream and Joe Bataan are all on the bill for what promises to be a night to remember for jazz enthusiasts. James has had eleven chart-topping albums to his credit and was named as one of the top three contemporary jazz artists of the decade by Billboard Magazine. Najee is a Grammy-nominated saxophonist and flutist with two platinum and four gold albums under his belt. Pieces of a Dream have been fixtures of contemporary jazz for the past 40 years, while Summer Storm is a duo comprised of Grammy Award-winning guitarist Norman Brown and chart-topping vocalist Lindsey Webster. Finally, Joe Bataan is a composer/producer who has been at the forefront of Latin soul and pop soul throughout his illustrious career.
