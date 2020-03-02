HARD HITTING PROMOTIONS PRESENTS: WEBER VS. PHAM
BALLY’S // 7 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 7; $53, $68, $103
WHAT TO EXPECT: It will be a showdown between two of South Jersey’s finest middleweight fighters when Glassboro’s Derrick Webster and Atlantic City’s Gabriel Pham meet in the ring Saturday night at Bally’s. At 37 years old, the experienced Webster has a professional record of 28-2 with 14 knockouts, while the 30-year old Pham boats a record of 11-2 with 5 knockouts. Saturday’s event also includes a 7-fight undercard featuring lightweight Jeremy Cuevas (12-1, 9 KOs), junior lightweight Christian Tapia (10-0, 9 KOs), light heavyweight Benny Sinikin (5-0, 3 KOs), junior welterweight Tre’Sean Wiggins (11-4-3, 6 KOs), super lightweight Jan Carlos Rivera (4-0, 4 KOs), Atlantic City middleweight Isiah Seldon (13-3-1, 4 KOs) and super welterweight Jeff Lentz (5-1, 1 KO)
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD
TROPICANA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 7; $40, $60, $75
WHAT TO EXPECT: Grand Funk Railroad will chug its way to Atlantic City on Saturday for a show at Tropicana Atlantic City. This American band released five platinum albums between 1969 and 1972 and became fan favorites thanks to a heavy touring schedule. In 1973 Grand Funk Railroad had their first big hit single with “We’re an American Band,” a song which became an instant rock classic. Other hits include “The Loco-Motion,” “Some Kind of Wonderful” and “Bad Time.”
FLASHBACK FRIDAYS WITH THE PRINCE PROJECT (PRINCE TRIBUTE)
GOLDEN NUGGET // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 7; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: With just the right look, sound, feel and attitude, The Prince Project offers up a tribute that will make any Prince fan go crazy. Clad in an authentic purple jacket, with white puffy shirt and a Fender Telecaster, front man DaVaughn Weber leads a talented band of musicians who have taken on the difficult task of recreating the sound of The Revolution. The Prince Project succeeds on all fronts and will have the Golden Nugget crowd on their feet with hits such as “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” “Purple Rain,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “1999,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Raspberry Beret” and “Sign O’ the Times.”
THE IRISH COMEDY TOUR
LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 7; $49, $59, $69
WHAT TO EXPECT: With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to raise a glass and have a good laugh with the Irish Comedy Tour on Saturday night at the Levoy Theatre. The Irish American lineup consists of comedians Derek Richards, Mike McCarthy, Damon Leibert and Derrick Keane. The show not only features comedy based around Irish culture, but it also includes live music, creating the sense of being out for the night at a Dublin pub reminiscing with your old pals.
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
TROPICANA // 4 P.M. SUNDAYS THROUGH APRIL 26; $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: Most people alive today never got a chance to experience the Rat Pack in their prime when they ruled the entertainment world with their talent, charm, charisma and flair. The Rat Pack: Back in Town is a tribute show that gives audiences a chance to step back in time and get a glimpse of what it was like to see Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. perform. The show features the ad-libs and comedy bits that the Rat Pack were famous for along with plenty of classic songs such as “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Everybody Loves Somebody,” Mr. Bojangles,” “New York, New York,” “That’s Amore,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head,” “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “The Candy Man,” “Luck Be a Lady” and “Birth of the Blues.
CARLA COOKE- THE ULTIMATE SAM COOKE EXPERIENCE
LANDIS THEATER // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 7; $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: As the daughter of an iconic soul singer, Carla Cooke has some big shoes to fill when she steps out on stage. But much like her father Sam Cooke, she possesses a beautiful, soulful voice along with charisma and flair that makes her take on the music all the more genuine. On Saturday night Carla will bring her show to the Landis Theater in Vineland. She’ll be sharing personal stories about her father’s life and music and will be backed by her band Agape Nation. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing her take on classics such as “A Change is Gonna Come,” “Having a Party,” “You Send Me,” “Twistin’ the Night Away” and “Bring it On Home to Me.”
RASCAL FLATTS
OCEAN CASINO RESORT // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 6; $73.50, $113.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Ohio-based band Rascal Flatts began their recording career in 2000 and proceeded to take the country world by storm with the release of a string of platinum-selling albums over the course of the decade. Since its inception, the group has scored 14 No. 1 Billboard Hot Country singles. In January the band announced that they would be disbanding following their current farewell tour, so fans won’t want to miss their chance to see the band while they still can. Those in attendance at Ocean Casino Resort can look forward to hearing favorites such as “These Days,” “Mayberry,” “My Wish,” “I Like the Sound of That” and “Life is a Highway.”
ON A WINTER’S NIGHT WITH CHRISTINE LAVIN, JOHN GORKA, PATTY LARKIN, CHERYL WHEELER AND CLIFF EBERHARDT
LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 6; $34, $39
WHAT TO EXPECT: Back in 1994 Christine Lavin assembled a collection of some of the best contemporary singer-songwriters to create the compilation album “On a Winter’s Night.” The album and subsequent tours that followed were a success and helped to spread the music to a wider audience. 25 years later, five of those songwriters have reunited to create a night of reflective, introspective music. Concertgoers will get to experience the talents of Lavin, John Gorka, Patty Larkin, Cheryl Wheeler and Cliff Eberhardt performing in the acoustically excellent Levoy Theatre.
ChrstineLavin.com, JohnGorka.com, CherylWheeler.com, Patty Larkin.com, CliffEberhardt.net, Levoy.net
CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE PERFORMS: JIMI HENDRIX- ARE YOU EXPERIENCED
HARD ROCK // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 6; $20
WHAT TO EXPECT: Founded by Craig Martin in 2003, Classic Albums Live is a collection of pro musicians who have devoted themselves to recreating some of the most iconic albums in rock history. The band returns to Atlantic City on Friday night to perform “Are You Experienced?,” the 1967 debut album from The Jimi Hendrix Experience. This landmark recording featured Hendrix’s unmistakable, other-worldly guitar playing as well as enduring hit songs such as “Purple Haze,” “Fire,” “Foxey Lady,” “Red House” and “Hey Joe.”
MIKE TYSON
BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 6; $59, $79, $99
WHAT TO EXPECT: Few athletes in history have been as intriguing, controversial and fascinating as Mike Tyson. His exploits both in and out of the ring are the stuff of legends, but perhaps his most surprising victory has been with his one-man show. After debuting in Las Vegas, the show made its way to Broadway, toured nationally and was filmed for an HBO special. Tyson delivers tales of heartbreak, struggle, triumph, love, death, incarceration and redemption in an honest and eloquent way. On Friday night Tyson brings his one-man show to the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Fans won’t want to miss this emotional inspiring performance.
