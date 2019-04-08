Chicago
Buy Now
Suzanne Cordeiro

CHICAGO

BORGATA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, APRIL 13; SOLD OUT

WHAT TO EXPECT: Chicago was formed in the late 1960s and managed to blend classical, jazz, R&B, pop and rock into their own sound. With their romantic lyrics, slick production, pop sensibilities and mainstream appeal, Chicago was practically tailor-made for adult contemporary and soft rock stations across America. Fans attending this sold out show can expect to hear hits such as “Make Me Smile,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “You’re the Inspiration” and “Look Away” as well as “Questions 67 and 68,” “Free” and “25 or 6 to 4.”

ChicagoTheBand.com, TheBorgata.com

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Tags

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments