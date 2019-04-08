CHICAGO
BORGATA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, APRIL 13; SOLD OUT
WHAT TO EXPECT: Chicago was formed in the late 1960s and managed to blend classical, jazz, R&B, pop and rock into their own sound. With their romantic lyrics, slick production, pop sensibilities and mainstream appeal, Chicago was practically tailor-made for adult contemporary and soft rock stations across America. Fans attending this sold out show can expect to hear hits such as “Make Me Smile,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “You’re the Inspiration” and “Look Away” as well as “Questions 67 and 68,” “Free” and “25 or 6 to 4.”
