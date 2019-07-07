CHRIS TUCKER
OCEAN CASINO RESORT // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, JULY 13; $45.50, $65.50, $75.50, $100, $125, $150
WHAT TO EXPECT: Known for his high-pitched voice and fast talking delivery, comedian Chris Tucker first started to get noticed in the early 1990s after an appearance on “Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy All-Star Jam.” Roles in “House Party 3,” “Friday” and “The Fifth Element” were soon to follow. Tucker is perhaps best known for his role in the 1998 action/comedy “Rush Hour” with Jackie Chan and the sequel that followed in 2001. The comic whose childhood classmates would sometimes refer to as “Little Eddie Murphy,” has developed his own style and persona and will have the audience at the Ocean Casino Resort in hysterics on Saturday.
