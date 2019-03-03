CHRISTOPHER CROSS
BORGATA//9 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 8; $29, $39
WHAT TO EXPECT: Christopher Cross released his self-titled debut album in 1980 and was on his way to chart-topping success with a series of soft-rock hits. Cross won five Grammy Awards in 1981, including Song of the Year for “Sailing” and Best New Artist. In addition to “Sailing,” other hits from the album include “Ride Like the Wind,” “Never Be the Same” and “Say You’ll Be Mine.” Cross also scored a No. 1 hit and won an Oscar for “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” the theme song to the popular Dudley Moore comedy, “Arthur.” On Friday he will be performing all of his favorites for his devoted fans at the Borgata.
