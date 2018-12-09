cirque
A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS

HARRAH’S // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, DEC. 15; $40

WHAT TO EXPECT: A dazzling spectacle of artistry, acrobatics and music, A Magical Cirque Christmas combines all of the best elements of a cirque show with the sights and sounds of the season. Talented singers and live musicians will provide the soundtrack as performers fly through the air and dance their way into the audience’s hearts. World class acrobats, jugglers, trapeze artists and magicians from around the globe are all part of the diverse cast. A Magical Cirque Christmas is a perfect show for the whole family to enjoy.

Caesars.com/harrahsac

