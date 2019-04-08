Shields vs. Hammer
CLARESSA SHIELDS AND CHRISTINA HAMMER UNDISPUTED WOMENS MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

BOARDWALK HALL // 6 P.M. SATURDAY, APRIL 13; $32, $52, $97, $147

WHAT TO EXPECT: In perhaps the biggest women’s boxing event in history, Claressa Shields and Christina Hammer, two undefeated middleweight champions, will face off in a belt-unification title match to determine the undisputed champion of the world. Shields is a 24-year old two-time Olympic gold medal winner who holds a professional record of 8-0 with 2 knockouts. Hammer hails from Germany and in 2010 became the youngest boxer in history to win a WBO title. The 28-year old has a professional record of 23-0 with 10 knockouts and 1 no contest. The undercard features Jermaine Franklin vs. Rydell Booker and Otto Wallin vs. Nick Kisner.

