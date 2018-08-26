CLINT HOLMES
OCEAN CITY MUSIC PIER // 7:30 P.M. SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2; $25, $30
WHAT TO EXPECT: As the son of an African American jazz musician and a British opera singer, Clint Holmes clearly possesses the DNA to be a fine artist. Over the course of his career, he’s never disappointed, writing hit songs, serving as Joan Rivers’ sidekick on “The Late Show” and acting as musical event and feature coordinator on “Entertainment Tonight.” Holmes’ latest release “Rendezvous” received two Grammy nominations. At the Ocean City Music Pier he’ll perform selections from it along with standards and hits such as “Playground in my Mind,” “Shouldn’t It Be Easy By Now” and “I Know What I Need.”
