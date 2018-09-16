COLE SWINDELL
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22; $35, $45, $60, $75
WHAT TO EXPECT: Country singer/songwriter Cole Swindell wrote hits for Craig Campbell, Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett before focusing on his own solo career. His self-titled album was released in 2014 and contained the hits “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey” and “Let Me See Ya Girl.” After winning the ACM New Artist of the Year, Swindell went back to work releasing “You Should Be Here” which contained more hits in “Flatliner” and the title track. The Georgia native comes to Hard Rock hot on the heels of the release of his latest album “All of It.” Fans can expect to hear the lead single “Break Up in the End” along with many more favorites.
ColeSwindell.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
