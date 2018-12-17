BOARDWALK BATTLE CHAMPIONSHIP
BOARDWALK HALL // 5 P.M. FRIDAY, DEC. 21 AND NOON SATURDAY, DEC. 22; $20, $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: There’s more great college basketball this weekend in Atlantic City at the 2018 Boardwalk Battle. On Friday night Towson University will play Tulane followed by LaSalle University vs. Alabama A&M University. Then on Saturday the third-place game will take place at noon, followed by the championship game, each of which are based on the results of Saturday’s game.
