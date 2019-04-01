She’s felt gales of laughter wash over her so many times, in so many different venues, that homegrown comedian Dena Blizzard knows her one-woman comedy play, “One Funny Mother,” is one funny show.
At least here in the United States.
But Blizzard, who, as Dena Querubin of Camden County, represented New Jersey in the 1996 Miss America competition, is about to discover whether her humor translates to an international audience.
When she told her agent she was attending a marketing conference in London — Blizzard and her team have become world-class product marketers — the agent did what every good agent should do: he booked Blizzard’s “One Funny Mother” into the 400-seat Leicester Square Theatre.
Even though the gig isn’t until the end of May, Blizzard, 46, is already beginning to feel butterflies flitting around her stomach.
“I wonder about that nervous part in my stomach that’s already thinking, ‘I wonder if (the British audience) is gonna get this?’ I mean, it’s one thing to say I’m from the United States. But it’s a whole different thing to say I’m from South Jersey, because that’s like its own country,” she says, breaking into a big laugh.
“I don’t know if the Brits will find South Jersey funny,” she adds. “I think the trashy ones will. The nice thing is to realize you can just be this crazy mom from South Jersey, trying to do the best you can and failing most of the time, and you feel like that’s a lonely story. But then you realize the story is being told in millions of homes across the country and across the world.”
Blizzard is approaching her first show on foreign soil with mixed emotions.
“It’s like nerve-wracking and exciting all at the same time,” she says.
The mother of three teenagers — two girls and a boy — Blizzard has had one of the most eclectic and unusual careers of anyone you’ll meet in this business.
After high school, she went to college, got excellent grades and was seriously considering a career in medicine. She earned her master's degree in gerontology — the scientific study of aging — then got into talk radio and gradually realized she had some comedy chops.
She began working small comedy clubs and took gigs as a pre-show warm-up act for TV stars like Anderson Cooper, Rachael Ray and Katie Couric.
The moment Blizzard’s career split into two distinctly different yet similar lines of work came while she and a friend were driving to New Hampshire, where Blizzard had been booked to work a private party.
She was running late and called the venue, only to find the private party was also behind scheduled. But the manager assured they’ve blocked out 90 minutes of time for Blizzard to do her comedy act.
There was just one not-so-small problem. After eight years of doing comedy, Blizzard had only amassed a total of 45 minutes of material.
Her friend told her to simply write 45 more minutes of jokes. So when they got to the venue, they went to the bar and — miracle of miracles — Blizzard wrote 45 minutes of fresh material all down on a cocktail napkin.
When Blizzard finally got on stage, she actually wound up doing more than two hours of comedy.
In 2008, she completed writing “One Funny Mother.” But it would be another eight years before she was able to take the show off-Broadway, where she performed it two nights a week.
On her non-“Mother” nights, she’d do her stand-up act in a local club.
“On Fridays, I would go somewhere and do my standup and I realized, ‘Gosh, some of these (jokes) are the same (ones) that I do in the show.' And I thought that shouldn’t be; people shouldn’t see me off-Broadway and then go see me in a club one night later and hear the same stuff.”
So she created two distinctly different shows in order to separate any confusion between “One Funny Mother” and her stand-up sets.
“(‘Mother’) is very much a theatrical piece. It’s the story of a mom who feels like she’s going crazy — which is me — and it’s really all about that journey from being single with no kids to be married with three kids in five years and how I thought I was going crazy,” she explains. “So when you see my standup now, it’s a little bit more timely. It’s about where my kids are now. It’s probably the beginning of the next (stage) show, kind of the teenage years. So I’m just going to continue rocking this. One day I’ll be one funny grandma, and I’ll just keep on doing it until there are no more stories left to tell."
Blizzard’s professional relationship with the Miss America Organization ended after the 2017 competition, which was the 10th year in which she hosted the three nights of preliminary competition.
Blizzard said the troubles that have befallen Miss America — homelessness, practically no money, accusations of a hostile takeover, a shameful email scandal and more — are problems many organizations often face in one form or another, especially if the event is nearly a century old.
“I think every organization kind of has these moments, especially when one has such a history like Miss America,” Blizzard says. “I think it kind of has its ups and downs until it doesn’t any more. It needs to figure itself out. Sometimes, it just needs to have some patience and time to let that happen. But at its core, it’s a great program for young women, and I’m all for that. It’ll be interesting to see what the next iteration is for Miss America.
Blizzard, who’s now playing more comedy gigs in her native Garden State than she has in years, is looking forward to her debut at 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Levoy Theater in Millville.
Although laughter is one way of measuring how she’s doing with the audience during any show, Blizzard has a sure-fire method of determining if the show is working that particular night.
“If you don’t leave with your face hurting or slightly peeing your pants, then we haven’t done our job,” she says.
