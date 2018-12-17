KEVIN HART
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, DEC. 28; $150, $250
WHAT TO EXPECT: Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is one of the most successful comedians and actors in the world, having starred in countless films such as “Paper Soldiers,” “Soul Plane,” “Ride Along,” “Get Hard” and “Jumani: Welcome to the Jungle.” Despite all of the acting work, Hart hasn’t lost any of his chops as a stand-up comedian and will have the audience rolling with his energetic, quick-paced, fluid style.
