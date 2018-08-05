NIKKI GLASER
BORGATA // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, AUGUST 10; $20
WHAT TO EXPECT: Comedian Nikki Glaser was featured on two seasons of “Last Comic Standing,” has appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “Conan” and hosted “Not Safe With Nikki Glaser” on Comedy Central. Glaser also got big laughs in the “Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe” as well as the “Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis.” On Friday she’ll bring her hilarious act to Borgata for a show fans won’t want to miss.
NikkiGlaser.com, TheBorgata.com
