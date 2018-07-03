TICKETS/INFORMATION
Tickets for most shows can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com or any Ticketmaster outlet.
Tickets for all shows listed here are on sale now unless noted below.
Tickets on Sale
David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., July 29, $20, $24. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
Basement Musicians: Men in Black, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 27, $27. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
Don Braden, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., Oct. 28, $20, $24. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
San Jose Taiko, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Nov. 4, $25, $29. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
Bernie Williams and His All-Star Band, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 8, $45, $52. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
Gabrielle Stravelli, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 15, $20, $25. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
The Young Dubliners, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 29, $20, $25. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
Farewell Angelina, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 6, $20, $25. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
Yesterday: A Tribute to the Beatles, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 12, $28, $35. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
Mandy Gonzalez, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 2, $42, $57. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
The Stray Cat Lee Rocker, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 9, $35, $39. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
Westminster Concert Bell Choir, Grunin Center, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 30, $20. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
The Sounds of the Season, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Dec. 1, $18, $20. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
Christmas with the Celts, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Dec. 2, $35, $39. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
Rockapella, Grunin Center, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 13, $35, $39. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
Ana Gasteyer: Holiday Tipple, 8 p.m., Dec. 15, $35. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, 8 p.m., Dec. 21, $30, $39. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
Robert Eric’s Piano Man – A Tribute to Billy Joel Benefit Concert, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., March 30, $45, $100. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
Alexis Morrast, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., March 31, $20, $24. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 5, $48, $68. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
John Pizzarelli – A Centennial Celebration of Nat King Cole, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 26, $45, $49. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
The Midiri Brothers Salute Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., May 5, $20, $24. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
The Bronx Wanderers, Grunin Center, 5 and 8 p.m., May 19, $40, $49. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
Mike Kaplan Nonet: Duke Meets Monk, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., June 23, $20, $24. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
The Jacksons, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 1, $57.50, $97.50. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, June 29.
Week of July 5
Third Eye Blind, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., July 5, $45, $75.
Jon Lovitz, Hard Rock, 7 and 10 p.m., July 5, $25, $50.
Little Anthony and the Imperials, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., July 5, $48.
Travis Tritt, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., July 6, $59, $69.
The Tony Mart AllStars, AtlantiCare Concerts on the Beach in Somers Point, 7 p.m., July 6, Free.
Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Tropicana, 9 p.m., July 6, $49, $69.
103.7 WMGM Presents Theory of a Deadman, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., July 6, $27, $32, $37.
Kellie Pickler, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., July 6, $20.
Rubix Kube, Resorts, Landshark, 6 p.m., July 6, Free.
The Tony Mart AllStars, AtlantiCare Concerts on the Beach in Somers Point, 7 p.m., July 6, Free.
Old Homestead 15th Birthday Party, Borgata, Old Homestead, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., July 6, $150.
Barry Manilow, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 6 and 7, $109, $149, $249.
Dick Fox’s Golden Boys … starring: Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., July 7, $55, $75.
Joe Conklin Comedy Night, Gateway Playhouse, 5 and 8 p.m., July 7, $29, $39.
Michael Carbonaro, Borgata, Music Box, 4 and 8 p.m., July 7, $35, $39.
Dan Band, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., July 7, $20.
Savor Borgata Culinary Series Presents Borgata Birthday Bash, Borgata, North Entrance Lot, 11 a.m., July 7, $5.
Indigo Girls, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 9, $47, $59.
John Ciotta, Resorts, 7 p.m., July 10; 3:30 p.m. on July 25; 8 p.m. on Aug. 21, 22, 26 and 27, $15.
Darlene Love, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., July 11, $48.
Doug T the Hypnotist, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., July 10 and 11, $20.
Marcia Ball & Her Band, Atlantic City Boardwalk at Kennedy Plaza, 7 p.m., July 11, Free.
Week of July 12
Blue Jupiter, Milton & Betty Katz JCC, Time TBA, July 12, $50.
Ted Nugent, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., July 12, $35, $55.
Marcia Ball & Her Band, AtlantiCare Concerts on the Beach in Somers Point, 7 p.m., July 13, Free.
Pete Correale, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 13, $25.
Andrew Dice Clay, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., July 14, $45, $55, $65.
Here Come the Mummies, Hard Rock, 9 p.m., July 14, $20.
Woodbine’s Woodstock, Hay Shenandoah Farm, July 14 & 15, $15
Fakefest, Golden Nugget, July 12 through 15, Ticket Price TBA.
Brad Garrett, Resorts, 8 p.m., July 14, $55, $65, $75.
Florida Georgia Line, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., July 13 and 14, $89, $149.
Rita Rudner, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., July 14, $44, $49.
Halsey, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 14, $89, $129.
Summer of Shaq, Ocean Resort, HQ2 Beach Club, July 14, Ticket Price TBA.
Stoli and Caviar: A Perfect Match, Borgata, Longbar, 1 p.m., July 14, $49.
America, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 16, $76.
Atlantic City Vegan Food Festival, Showboat, 11 a.m., July 14, Ticket Price TBA.
Kathleen Madigan, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 14, $35, $39.
#YES50: Celebrating 50 Years of YES, Tropicana, 8 p.m., July 14, $60, $65, $85, $95.
An Evening with Huey Lewis In the News, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 15, $45, $65, $85. — Cancelled.
Maroon 5, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., July 15, $100, $150, $200, $300.
David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., July 29, $20, $24. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16.
Auggie Smith, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., July 17, 18, and 19, $20.
The Brooklyn Bridge, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., July 18, $48.
Reggae Stars Third World, Atlantic City Boardwalk at Kennedy Plaza, 7 p.m., July 18, Free.
Week of July 19
Boogie Wonder Band, Resorts, Landshark, 6 p.m., July 19, Free.
Britney Spears, Borgata, 8 p.m., July 19 through 21, Sold out.
Gavin DeGraw, Caesars, 9 p.m., July 20, $40, $50, $65.
Love & Theft with Hudson Moore, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., July 20, $20.
Devon Allman & His Band, AtlantiCare Concerts on the Beach in Somers Point, 7 p.m., July 20, Free.
Gin Blossoms, Hard Rock, 7 p.m., July 21, $35, $50, $65.
Chris Young, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., July 21, $55, $89.50.
“Rock Baby Rock” Featuring Lance Lipinsky, Milton & Betty Katz JCC, Time TBA, July 19, $50.
MMA Pro League at the Hard Rock, Hard Rock, 6 p.m., July 20, $49, $79, $125, $250.
Human Nature, Borgata, 9 p.m., July 20 and 21, $39.
Barrel Select Party, Borgata, Gypsy Bar, 4 p.m., July 21, $39, $79.
Jeff Dunham, Borgata, Event Center, 4 p.m., July 22, $59, $69, $79.
Shenanigans, Dante Hall Theater, 2 and 7 p.m., July 22, $15, $40.
Family-Con 2018, Showboat, July 19 through 22, Ticket Price TBA.
Straight No Chaser, Ocean City Music Pier, 5 and 8:30 p.m., July 23, $47.50, $59.50.
Prophets of Rage, Borgata, Event Center, 9 p.m., July 24, $55.
Kevin Bozeman, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., July 24 and 25, $20.
Wynonna & The Big Noise, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., July 25, $48.
“The Weight” Tribute Band, Atlantic City Boardwalk at Kennedy Plaza, 7 p.m., July 25, Free.
Week of July 26
Demi Lovato, Atlantic City Beachfest, 7 p.m., July 26, $49.50, $114.50.
Houdini’s Who Dunit, Golden Nugget, 7 p.m., July 26, $70.
Tom Arnold, Milton & Betty Katz JCC, Time TBA, July 26, $65.
Rascal Flatts with Special Guests Dan Shay & Carly Pearce, Hard Rock, 7 p.m., July 26, $60, $130.
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Levoy Theatre, 7 p.m., July 26, $27, $32.
Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo & Rick Springfield, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., July 26, $99.
A Thousand Horses, Hard Rock, 7 p.m., July 27, $20.
The Weeklings, AtlantiCare Concerts on the Beach in Somers Point, 7 p.m., July 27
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., July 27, $40, $90.
Jerry Seinfeld, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 27 and 28, $99, $129, $149, $169.
Brit Floyd, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 28, $49, $55.
Murray Sawchuck, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., July 28, $20.
The World is Your Oyster, Borgata, The Metropolitan, 3 p.m., July 28, $39.
My Big Gay Italian Christmas, Golden Nugget, 8 p.m., July 28, $79.50, $99.
Jackie Evancho, Ocean City Music Pier, 7:30 p.m., July 29, $30, $45.
The Chainsmokers with Bazzi, Atlantic City Beachfest, noon to 10 p.m., July 29, $29.50, $99.50.
Blues Traveler, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 30, $59.
Camila Cabello, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m, July 30, $59.
The Association, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 1, $48.
Johnny Sansone’s “Jersey Gumbo” starring George Porter, Jr. & John Fohl, Atlantic City Boardwalk at Kennedy Plaza, 7 p.m., Aug. 1, Free.
Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult & Bush: Revolution 3 Tour, Hard Rock, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 1, $35, $85.
Greg Hahn, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 1 and 2, $20.
Week of Aug. 2
Melissa Manchester, Milton & Betty Katz JCC, Time TBA, Aug. 2, $65.
7 Bridges, Resorts, Landshark, 6 p.m., Aug. 2, Free.
Yanni, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 3, $79, $89, $99.
Louisiana House Rockin’ Party starring Johnny Sansone and Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, AtlantiCare Concerts on the Beach in Somers Point, 7 p.m., Aug. 3, Free.
Izakaya 10th Birthday, Borgata, Izakaya, Time TBA, Aug. 3, Ticket price TBA.
Craig Shoemaker, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 3, $25.
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 4, $19, $29.
Thompson Twins, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 4, $35, $39.
Jack Daniels Backyard BBQ, Borgata, Longbar, 1 p.m., Aug. 4, $44.
Jim Gaffigan, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., Aug. 4, $35, $49, $65, $79.
Boy George and Culture Club, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Aug. 4, $60, $85, $95, $115.
World Championship Boxing: Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez, Hard Rock, 10 p.m., Aug. 4, $50, $100, $150, $200.
Rod Stewart with Special Guest Cyndi Lauper, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 4, $35 to $500.
Todd Rundgren, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Aug. 4, $29, $39, $49.
Kings of Leon, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 5, $125, $149.
The Bacon Brothers, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 6, Ticket Price TBA.
Thomas Dolby, Dante Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 6, $30, $40.
The Box Tops, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 8, $48.
Greg Warren, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 7 and 8, $20.
John Cafferty & Beaver Brown Band, Atlantic City Boardwalk at Kennedy Plaza, 7 p.m., Aug. 8, Free.
Week of Aug. 9
George Thorogood, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 9, $35, $65.
Nick Moss Band with Special Guests “Little Charley” Baty and Dennis Gruenling, AtlantiCare Concerts on the Beach in Somers Point, 7 p.m., Aug. 10, Free.
Dark Star Orchestra, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Aug. 9, $25, $30, $35.
Voodoo Threauxdown Featuring Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 10, $49, $49, $69, $79.
Abba the Concert, Resorts, 9 p.m., Aug, 10, $40.
Kidz Bop Live 2018, Boardwalk Hall, 6 p.m., Aug. 11, $35, $45.
Preacher Lawson, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., Aug. 11, $29, $35.
Million Dollar Quartet, Hard Rock, 3 and 8 p.m., Aug. 11, $50, $80.
Dom Irrera, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Aug. 11, $49, $59, $69.
Deckstock, Golden Nugget, Aug. 11, Ticket Price TBA.
The Piano Guys, Borgata, 8 p.m., Aug. 11, $49, $59, $69.
Tropicaliente AC 2018 with Victor Manuelle, El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico, Hector Acosta and Olga Tanon, Hard Rock, 9 p.m., Aug. 11, $55, $75, $99, $125.
Sunset Party with Wolfgang Puck, Borgata, Water Club Outdoor Pool, 7 p.m., Aug. 11, $150.
Gordon Lightfoot, Ocean City Music Pier, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 13, $39, $75.
Derek Hughes, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 14, 15, and 16, $20.
Beatlemania Now!, Gateway Playhouse, 8 p.m., Aug. 14, 16, 18 and 3 p.m. on Aug. 19, $29, $39.
The Hit Men, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 15, $48.
Shemeka Copeland Band, Atlantic City Boardwalk at Kennedy Plaza, 7 p.m., Aug. 15, Free.
Week of Aug. 16
Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot, Resorts, Landshark, 6 p.m., Aug. 16, Free.
Cher, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 17 and 18, $95, $165, $220, $275.
The Dane Anthony Band, AtlantiCare Concerts on the Beach in Somers Point, 7 p.m., Aug. 17, Free.
Phil Vassar, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 17, $20.
Blake Shelton, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 18, $100, $200, $300, $400.
Top Rank Boxing with Bryant Jennings vs. Alexander Dimitrenko, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 7 p.m., Aug. 18, $35, $50, $75, $125.
Brass Transit, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 18, $25, $30.
Frankie Zulferino, Resorts, 8 p.m., Aug. 18, $30, $40, $45.
The Platters with The Drifters and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Aug. 18, $25, $45.
Funky shelton Feat, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Aug. 18, $34, $39, $54, $59.
Anthony Jeselnik, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., Aug. 18, $35, $39.
Hendricks Gin: Dare to Pair, Borgata, Long Bar, 1 p.m., Aug. 18, $44.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Carmen, Caesars, 4 p.m., Aug. 19, $45.
3 Doors Down, Collective Soul and Asylum, Borgata, Aug. 19, Prices $49, $59.
Cumberland Stars Light Up the Night, Landis Theater, 4:30 p.m., Aug. 19, $10.
The Beach Boys, Ocean City Music Pier, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Aug. 20 and 21, $75.
WWE Live, Hard Rock, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 20, $25, $100.
2018 Atlantic City International Airshow, Atlantic City Beach, 11 a.m., Aug. 22, Free.
The Beach Bumz Band, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 22, $48.
AC Airshow Funkfest starring Ivan NeVille & Dumpstafunk, Remember Jones Tribute to Amy Winehouse, Atlantic City Boardwalk at Kennedy Plaza, 7 p.m., Aug. 22, Free.
Bob Zany, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 21, 22, $20.
Vincent Talarico, Resorts, 3:30 p.m., Aug. 22, $15.
Week of Aug. 23
Impractical Jokers “The Cranjis McBasketball World Tour,” Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 23 and 7 p.m., Aug. 24, $55, $75, $95.
Counting Crows with Special Guest Live, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 23, $45, $90.
Impractical Jokers “The Cranjis MCBasketball World Tour,” Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 23, $55, $75, $95.
Bob Zany, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 23, $20.
Hawkins Road and the Coconutz, AtlantiCare Concerts on the Beach in Somers Point, 7 p.m., Aug. 24, Free.
The 5th Dimension Resorts, 8:30 p.m., Aug. 24, $35, $175.
Luann De Lesseps, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 24, $55, $65.
Jim Breuer, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 25, $39.50, $42.50.
Dylan Fest AC, Dante Hall Theatre, 6 p.m., Aug. 25, $10, $20, $25.
Bite the Bulleit – Tastes of Kentucky with Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Borgata, Longbar, 1 p.m., Aug. 25, $44.
Adam Trent, Caesars, 9 p.m., Aug. 25, $25. $45.
Toby Keith and Trace Adkins, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 26, $85, $110, $135, $165.
Stevie Wonder, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 26, $195, $295, $395.
The Machine, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 27, $39.
South Jersey Area Wind Ensemble, Gateway Playhouse, 7 p.m., Aug. 27, Free.
“Mad Dogs & Englishmen” by Remember Jones, Atlantic City Boardwalk at Kennedy Plaza, 7 p.m., Aug. 28, Free.
Jim Florentine, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 28, 29 and 30, $20.
Week of Aug. 30
Gabriel Iglesias, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 31, $49, $59, $69.
The Spinners, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 31, $48.
Cassadee Pope, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 31, $20.
Bonerama with Dave Malone, AtlantiCare Concerts on the Beach in Somers Point, 7 p.m., Aug. 31, Free.
Out at Borgata Presents Pride Bingo, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 1, Ticket price TBA
Amy Schumer and Friends, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 1, $99, $124, $150.
Neil Sedaka, Resorts, 8 p.m., Sept. 1, $65, $75, $85.
Ketel One Summer Cookout, Borgata, Gypsy Bar, 1 p.m., Sept. 1, $44.
Ken Jeong, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Sept. 1, $59, $65.
The Jacksons, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 1, $57.50, $97.50.
Earth, Wind & Fire, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 2, $90, $100, $120.
Clint Holmes, Ocean City Music Pier, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2, $25. $30.
The Original Cowsills Family Band, AtlantiCare Concerts on the Beach in Somers Point, 7 p.m., Sept. 2, Free.
Jimmy Pardo, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 4, 5, and 6, $20.
The “Maestro” Taj Mahal, Atlantic City Boardwalk at Kennedy Plaza, 7 p.m., Sept. 5, Free.
Week of Sept. 6
Terry Fator, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 7, $45, $55, $65.
Alanis Morissette, Tropicana, 9 p.m., Sept. 7, $79, $89, $99.
CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band, AtlantiCare Concerts on the Beach in Somers Point, 7 p.m., Sept. 7, Free.
Uncle Kracker, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 7, $20.
Felipe Esparza, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Sept. 7, $25.
Fab Faux, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 8, $40, $75.
Wanda Sykes, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Sept. 8, $48, $98.
Bernie Williams and His All-Star Band, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 8, $45, $52.
Dane Cook, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 8, $60, $85, $100.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Swan Lake, Caesars, 7 p.m., Sept. 8, $45.
A Paranormal Evening with Alice Cooper, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Sept. 8, $65, $75.
Atlantic City Seafood Festival, location TBA, Sept. 8 and 9, Ticket price TBA.
Miss America 2.0 2019, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Sept. 5, 6, and 7 and 9 p.m., Sept. 9, $57, $87, $147, $197.
Craig Gass, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 11, 12, and 13, $40.
Week of Sept. 13
J-1 Con, Anime & Gaming Expo, Showboat, Sept. 14 through 16, $30, $35, $40, $45, $50, $60.
Thompson Square, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 14, $20.
Jefferson Starship, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Sept. 15, $25, $45.
Gabrielle Stravelli, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 15, $20, $25.
Jo Koy, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Sept. 15, $29, $39, $49.
The Summer Club, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Sept. 15, $35.
25th PBR (Professional Bull Riders): Unleash the Beast, Boardwalk Hall, 6:45 p.m., Sept. 15 and 1:45 p.m., Sept. 16, Ticket Price TBA.
Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 19 and 20, $20.
Week of Sept. 20
NJ Horror Con and Film Festival, Showboat, Sept. 21 through 23, $29.38, $71.58.
Sting & Shaggy – 44/876 Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 21, $154, $174, $204.
Boyce Avenue, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Sept. 21, $30, $35.
Cole Swindell, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 22, $35, $45, $60, $75.
Jay Mohr, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Sept. 22, $29, $39.
Classic Stones Live featuring The Glimmer Twins, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Sept. 22, $22, $47.
Miss’D America Pageant, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 22, $35, $65, $100, $1200.
Miss’d America Post Pageant Reception, Borgata, Event Center, 11 p.m, Sept. 22, $10.
Queen Extravaganza, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Sept. 22, $22.50, $47.50.
Darci Lynne and Friends, Caesars, 8 p.m., Sept. 22, $40, $50, $60.
RBRM, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 23, $49, $84.
Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 26, $45.
Week of Sept. 27
Lucas Bohn, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Sept. 28, $27.
Christina Aguilera: The Liberation Tour, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 28, $82, $102, $152, $202.
The Flamingos, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Sept. 29, $32, $37.
Bay Atlantic Symphony, An Evening with Jason Alexander, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Sept. 29, $79.
The Young Dubliners, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 29, $20, $25.
The Gipsy Kings Featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Sept. 29, $57.50, $67.50, $77.50, $97.50.
Cynthia Sayer & Her Joyride Quartet, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., Sept. 30, $24.
The Devon Allman Project with Special Guest Duane Betts, Levoy Theatre, 7 p.m., Oct. 3, $29, $34.
Week of Oct. 4
Kashmir – The Live Led Zeppelin Show, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 5, $29, $34.
Bill Maher, Caesars, 9 p.m., Oct. 6, $70.50, $90.50, $110.50.
Farewell Angelina, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 6, $20, $25.
Melissa Etheridge, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Oct. 6, $60, $85.
AC Comedy Festival with Mike Epps, Rickey Smiley, Lavelle Crawford and more, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 6 and 7, $59, $125.
Modest Mouse, Borgata, Event Center 8 p.m., Oct. 7, $39.50.
Week of Oct. 11
Bear Grylls Survival Challenge, Throughout Atlantic City and Boardwalk Hall, Oct. 12 through 14, Ticket Price and details TBA.
Yesterday: A Tribute to the Beatles, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 12, $28, $35.
Let’s Hang On, Landis Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 12, $35.
Brett Eldredge, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Oct. 12, $39, $59.
Lewis Black, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 12 and 13, $65, $75.
Steely Dan, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Oct. 13, $51, $76, $104, $151.
Jay Leno, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Oct. 13, $59, $79, $89, $119.
Martin Nievera, Golden Nugget, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13, $48, $68, $88, $115.
Diana Krall, Caesars, 9 p.m., Oct. 13, $61.50, $91.50.
Martin Nievera, Golden Nugget, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13, $48, $68, $88, $115.
98 Degrees Christmas Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 15, $69, $79.
Stayin’ Alive, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Oct. 17, $39.
Week of Oct. 18
Bill Burr, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Oct. 19, $79, $99, $129.
Kid Rock, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Oct 19 and 20, $65, $90, $125.
Real Diamond – Tribute to Neil Diamond, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 19, $27.
Vic Dibitetto, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 19, $29, $39.
The Tenors, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Oct. 20, $50, $60.
Week of Oct. 25
Old Dominion’s Happy Endings World Tour, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Oct. 25, $39, $49, $59.
Garbage, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 26, $65, $55.
Piano Concerto No. 2, Landis Theatre, 3 p.m., Oct. 27, $125.
Jim Jefferies, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Oct. 27, $59, $69, $79.
Basement Musicians: Men in Black, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 27, $27.
Soul Nation Presents: Silk, 702, Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, Caesars, 8 p.m., Oct. 27, $45, $55, $65.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Dracula, Caesars, 4 p.m., Oct. 28, $45.
Don Braden, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., Oct. 28, $20, $24.
Rock of Ages, Hard Rock, multiple times, Oct. 30 through Nov. 4, $35, $55, $75.
Week of Nov. 1
Eaglemania, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Nov. 2, $32.
Mandy Gonzalez, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 2, $42, $57.
Dweezil Zappa, Caesars, 9 p.m., Nov. 3, $25, $35.
Sesame Street Live!, Boardwalk Hall, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Nov. 3 and 4, Ticket price TBA.
San Jose Taiko, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Nov. 4, $25, $29.
Week of Nov. 8
Rhett & Link, Caesars, 9 p.m., Nov. 9, $40, $60.
The Stray Cat Lee Rocker, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 9, $35, $39.
Toto, Tropicana, 9 p.m., Nov. 9, $70, $79, $89, $249.
Paul Anka, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Nov. 10, $75, $85, $95.
Bert Kreischer, Borgata, Music Box, 7 and 10 p.m., Nov. 10, $29, $39.
Wayne Brady, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Nov. 10, $45, $95.
Week of Nov. 15
Daryl Hall and John Oates, Hard Rock, Nov. 16, $100, $300.
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (A Concert to Support the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson), Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Nov. 17, $50, $125.
Week of Nov. 22
Atlantic City Ballet Presents It’s A Shore Holiday, Caesars, 7 p.m., Nov. 24, $45.
Week of Nov. 29
Westminster Concert Bell Choir, Grunin Center, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 30, $20.
Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot (Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel), Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Nov. 30, $35.
Lynyrd Skynyrd, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Dec. 1, $29.50, $350.00.
Christmas with the Celts, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Dec. 2, $35, $39.
Week of Dec. 6
Craig Ferguson, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 7, $45, $49.
Bay Atlantic Symphony Happy Holidays, Landis Theatre, 3 p.m., Dec. 8, $125.
Under the Streetlamps – Hip to the Holidays, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 11, $45.
Week of Dec. 13
Rockapella, Grunin Center, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 13, $35, $39.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents The Nutcracker, Caesars, 7 p.m., Dec. 15 and 4 p.m., Dec. 16, $45.
Ana Gasteyer: Holiday Tipple, 8 p.m., Dec. 15, $35.
Inaugural Basketball hall of Fame Boardwalk Classic, Boardwalk Hall, Time TBA Dec. 15, Ticket Price TBA.
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Holiday Hoop-La College Basketball Quadruple-Header, Boardwalk Hall, Dec. 15, Ticket Price and details TBA.
Week of Dec. 20
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, 8 p.m., Dec. 21, $30, $39.
Week of Dec. 27
Three Dog Night, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Dec. 31, $50, $55.
Week of Jan 17
Mozart, Finzi & Verdi, Landis Theatre, 3 p.m., Jan. 19, $125.
Week of March 7
An Evening with Fleetwood Mac, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., March 9, $69.50, $299.50.
Week of March 14
Brahms and Berlioz, Landis Theatre, 3 p.m., March 16, $125.
Week of March 28
Robert Eric’s Piano Man – A Tribute to Billy Joel Benefit Concert, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., March 30, $45, $100.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Romeo & Juliet, Caesars, 4 p.m., March 31, $45.
Alexis Morrast, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., March 31, $20, $24.
Week of April 4
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 5, $48, $68.
Week of April 11
The Tamburitzans, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 13, $35.
Week of April 25
John Pizzarelli – A Centennial Celebration of Nat King Cole, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 26, $45, $49.
Week of April 25
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Sleeping Beauty, Caesars, 4 p.m., April 28, $45.
Week of May 2
Season Finale, Landis Theatre, 3 p.m., May 4, $125.
The Midiri Brothers Salute Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., May 5, $20, $24.
Week of May 16
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Cinderella, Caesars, 7 p.m., May 18, $45.
The Bronx Wanderers, Grunin Center, 5 and 8 p.m., May 19, $40, $49.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.