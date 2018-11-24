It’s frustrating being a Led Zeppelin fan. Though three out of the four members of the band are still alive today, the group has refused to tour, mostly due to singer Robert Plant’s disinterest in rehashing the past, despite the fact that the setlists on his solo tours are filled with Zeppelin classics.
So, fans are left with little choice but to attend shows by Led Zeppelin tribute acts in order to get their live fix of what many consider to be the greatest rock ’n’ roll band of all time. There are countless numbers of these bands, but Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening (JBLZE for short) has a connection to the original band that no other can boast – their drummer Jason is the son of the late John “Bonzo” Bonham, who played with Zeppelin throughout their entire career until his untimely death in 1980.
JBLZE’s show at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa’s Music Box Theater last night was remarkable. The band began their show with a voice over explaining a bit of the history of John Bonham and Led Zeppelin via video screens before launching into a frenzied version of “Rock and Roll,” a single from 1971’s Led Zeppelin IV, followed by “Celebration Day,” a deeper cut off of 1970’s Led Zeppelin III. The attention to detail this band puts forth is unmatched. Bonham’s ability to channel his late father is impressive, but can be somewhat explained by him sharing a direct bloodline with the elder Bonham. However the rest of the band do an equal, if not superior job of replicating the extraordinarily complex guitar, bass, keyboard and vocal parts. Guitarist Jimmy Sakorai’s performance was particularly noteworthy, and the crowd made sure he felt the love as he proceeded to nail the solos of Jimmy Page effortlessly one after another. What really stood out was his ability to replicate the exact guitar tones Page had on each song, further proving his dedication to his idol.
At one point the woman in front of me decided to stand up and dance, obstructing my view of lead singer James Dylan. At first I found it frustrating, but it soon occurred to me that this situation served to sonically illustrate just how accurate Dylan’s replication of Robert Plant’s vocals was. Without being able to see who was singing, my mind was all but certain I was listening to Plant himself.
The set meandered through Zeppelin’s catalog with a mostly well-paced show that featured a pair of acoustic songs (“Going to California” and “Hey Hey What Can I Do”) as well as some of the more indulgent tracks, such as “In My Time of Dying” and “Since I’ve Been Loving You” each of which clocked in around the 10 minute mark. While there were many great tracks that were left off the setlist, when you are covering a band with this many great songs, that is unfortunately the only option. The show wrapped up with the obligatory hits “Stairway to Heaven” and “Whole Lotta Love” which may have been expected, but still made for a thoroughly satisfying listening experience.
Throughout the show Bonham himself was warm and talkative with the crowd, repeatedly reinforcing the shared love both the band and the audience have for his father’s music via stories, old home movies and, of course, music. Many tribute acts don’t really do much in the way of an actual “tribute” to the artist they are covering, they simply play the songs and get off stage. The pride Jason Bonham takes in performing and paying tribute to his father’s legacy is obvious and tangible. It’s also rather touching. Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening may be the only true tribute band on the planet.
