LUANN DE LESSEPS: COUNTESS CABARET
BORGATA//9 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 23; $55, $65
WHAT TO EXPECT: A former countess and current reality television star from Bravo TV's “Real Housewives of New York City,” Luann de Lesseps brings her vocal styling to Borgata on Saturday. The cabaret-style show which originally debuted in Manhattan, features numerous guest performers as well as musical direction and arrangement from Billy Stritch and direction from Ben Rimalower. In addition to musical performances the show features plenty of humor and one-liners from the countess. The last time de Lesseps performed in Atlantic City, her show was a big hit, so fans can expect another stellar performance this weekend.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.