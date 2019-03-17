Luann

Luann de Lesseps brings her cabaret show to Borgata this weekend.

 John Lamparski

LUANN DE LESSEPS: COUNTESS CABARET

BORGATA//9 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 23; $55, $65

WHAT TO EXPECT: A former countess and current reality television star from Bravo TV's “Real Housewives of New York City,” Luann de Lesseps brings her vocal styling to Borgata on Saturday. The cabaret-style show which originally debuted in Manhattan, features numerous guest performers as well as musical direction and arrangement from Billy Stritch and direction from Ben Rimalower. In addition to musical performances the show features plenty of humor and one-liners from the countess. The last time de Lesseps performed in Atlantic City, her show was a big hit, so fans can expect another stellar performance this weekend.

CountessLuann.com, TheBorgata.com

