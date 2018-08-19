COUNTING CROWS WITH LIVE
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. THURSDAY, AUGUST 23; $45, $90
WHAT TO EXPECT: Counting Crows became a success upon the release of their 1994 debut album “August and Everything After.” The band has gone on to sell over 20 million albums throughout their career. Concertgoers can expect to hear favorites such as “Round Here,” “A Long December,” “Rain King” and “Palisades Park.” Opening the show will be Live, the York, PA-based band known for the hit singles “I Alone,” “Selling the Drama,” “Lightning Crashes,” “All Over You” and “White, Discussion.”
CountingCrows.com, FreaksForLive.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.