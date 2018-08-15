There was a time when being from the northeastern portion of the United States meant at least two things: 1. )You probably knew where to get a great slice of pizza, and 2.) You definitely hated country music.
But somewhere in the past decade or so, the latter became less and less likely to be true. These days, country stars seem to have taken the place of actual rock stars, as their singles splatter themselves all over the charts and their concerts attract hordes of fans eager to buy a ticket and sing along to the latest ode to a pickup truck, a pair of jeans or whatever beer tastes best on a Friday night. Meanwhile rock music hasn’t produced a legitimate superstar act in years and relies on older bands and nostalgia tours to generate revenue.
One could spend days speculating why this is the case, with some arguments based in reality (country music’s brand of flag-waving neo-patriotism has become especially popular with “bros” in the post 9-11 America) and others just pure shoulder-shrugging nonsense (northerners have finally accepted the cowboy hat as a reasonable form of headwear.)
No matter the reason, there is no denying that no matter where you go, country music is hotter than it has ever been. And things are no different here in Atlantic City, where many of the best attended concerts in recent years have all come from country artists. And come 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, one of the biggest names in the business rolls into town. Blake Shelton, Oklahoma country boy and star of all 14 seasons of NBC’s “The Voice,” heads to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena for a one-night-only performance. Here are five things to know before you throw on your 10-gallon hat and head to the show.
1. His success came quick. While many artists toil in obscurity for years after being signed, Shelton struck gold on the first try. His self-titled 2001 album featured the debut single “Austin,” which spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. The album went on to sell millions, cementing Shelton’s status as a rising star in country music.
2. His love life has been a roller coaster. While it’s not easy for any celeb to keep a relationship going successfully, Shelton has already been divorced twice since he launched to stardom. His first marriage to longtime girlfriend Kaynette Gern lasted only three years and was followed by a second marriage in 2011 to singer Miranda Lambert which was over by 2015. Since then he has been dating Gwen Stefani much to the joy of the paparazzi.
3. His achievements have not gone unnoticed. Since beginning his career Blake Shelton has been the recipient of an ungodly number of awards and accolades, including nine Country Music Association Awards, five Academy of Country Music Awards, one CMT Artist of the Year award, seven CMT Music Awards, eight American Country Awards, three People’s Choice Awards, two American Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award, one iHeartRadio Music Award, 24 BMI awards and 24 ASCAP awards — in addition to eight Grammy nominations.
4. Hungry? He has got you covered. Shelton is the owner of a small franchise of restaurants known as Ole Red. The first location opened in Oklahoma in September, and since that time two more have popped up in Tennesee. So far no plans have been made for a Boardwalk Ole Red location, but with the current demand for all things country in our state, one can imagine the concept can’t be too far away.
5. His look has evolved. While the 2018 version of Shelton sports a cool casual look that earned him People magazine’s “Sexist Man Alive” title for 2017, Shelton’s look wasn’t always so beloved though. In fact when his career began in 2001, he sported a rather hideous, heavily curled mullet. But luckily he has seen the error of his ways. When presented with a picture of his old locks during a 2016 appearance on the Today show, Shelton remarked:
“I mean, that is ridiculous. Why didn’t my family or friends tell me how stupid I looked?”
Still debating whether or not to fire up the pickup truck and head to the show? Well, here’s a recent Blake Shelton setlist that just might get you in the mood.
Gonna
Doin’ What She Likes
Neon Light
She’s Got a Way With Words
Sangria
I’ll Name the Dogs
Every Time I Hear That Song
Drink on It
A Guy With a Girl
Mine Would Be You
I Lived It
Some Beach
Ol’ Red
Came Here To Forget
Home
Sure Be Cool If You Did
Wanted
Hillbilly Bone
Austin
Honey Bee
Boys ‘Round Here
God Gave Me You
