ALABAMA
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 19; $50, $75, $100, $150
WHAT TO EXPECT: With their mixture of country and southern rock n’ roll, Alabama were hugely successful during the 1980s, scoring 21 consecutive No. 1 singles and releasing nine hit albums. The current lineup consisting of Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook will take the stage at Hard Rock on Saturday night for a stop on their 50th anniversary tour. Fans can expect the Country Music Hall of Famers to perform hits such as “Tennessee River,” “Mountain Music,” “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band),” “Song of the South” and “Dixieland Delight.”
