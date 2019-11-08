Multi-Platinum, AMA award-winning artist Kane Brown just announced his first ever international headlining tour, The Worldwide Beautiful Tour. The North American leg of the tour will kick off at Atlantic City’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Saturday, Feb. 29. Country hitmakers Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane will also join the lineup, with each rotating direct support slots throughout the tour. An additional first of four opening acts will be announced in 2020.
Tickets for The Worldwide Beautiful Tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, via Ticketmaster.com.
