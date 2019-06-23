TIM MCGRAW

HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, JUNE 28; $99, $129, $159, $199

WHAT TO EXPECT: One of country music’s biggest stars for the past 25 years, Tim McGraw makes his return to Atlantic City on Friday night. With a career that’s featured 10 No. 1 albums, 25 No. 1 singles and three Grammy Awards, McGraw has been nothing if not consistent. He’s even had success as an actor with roles in “The Blind Side,” “Tomorrowland,” “Flicka,” and “Country Strong.” But this weekend it’s all about the music and fans can look forward to hearing McGraw perform his big hits such as “I Like It, I Love It,” “Where the Green Grass Grows,” “Live Like You Were Dying,” “Something Like That,” “Indian Outlaw” and “Real Good Man.”

TimMcGraw.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments