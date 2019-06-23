TIM MCGRAW
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, JUNE 28; $99, $129, $159, $199
WHAT TO EXPECT: One of country music’s biggest stars for the past 25 years, Tim McGraw makes his return to Atlantic City on Friday night. With a career that’s featured 10 No. 1 albums, 25 No. 1 singles and three Grammy Awards, McGraw has been nothing if not consistent. He’s even had success as an actor with roles in “The Blind Side,” “Tomorrowland,” “Flicka,” and “Country Strong.” But this weekend it’s all about the music and fans can look forward to hearing McGraw perform his big hits such as “I Like It, I Love It,” “Where the Green Grass Grows,” “Live Like You Were Dying,” “Something Like That,” “Indian Outlaw” and “Real Good Man.”
