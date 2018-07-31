There may be a cultural/social divide in America right now, but in Cyndi Lauper’s world, diversity, acceptance and equality for all is part of her everyday normal. And she goes far beyond paying lip service to her ideals.
Lauper, who comes to Boardwalk Hall 8 p.m Saturday, Aug. 4, in support of Rod Stewart, is someone who walks the walk. At the annual Home For the Holidays concert she hosts at Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre, 100 percent of the net proceeds from the concert support her True Colors Fund’s programs which raise awareness about youth homelessness in the LGBTQ community.
Lauper’s tireless advocacy dates to 2001, as the reverberations from Matthew Shepard’s 1998 murder found Lauper being asked permission to use one of her songs for a Shepard documentary. The vocalist subsequently became friends with Shepard’s mother Judy, herself a fervent LGBTQ rights advocate.
“I got involved early on because of friends and family. In 2001, I heard about Matthew Shepard and they came to me to ask if they could use ‘Shine’ for a documentary. So they explained the whole thing to me. I couldn’t believe that it happened like that, but it did,” she explaines. “Then I got involved with Judy Shepard, who I saw at a Human Rights Commission (HRC) event. I saw her sitting at an HRC concert and she looked sad. I realized that she was a mother, so I sat down and told her that she looked like she could use a drink and to come on tour with me. It went from T-shirts to getting involved with HRC and getting involved with P-Flag and Judy Shepard.”
Lauper’s dedication to equality found her recording “Above the Clouds,” a song tribute to Matthew Shepard co-written with Jeff Beck, for her 2005 album “The Body Acoustic.” Furthermore, Lauper’s True Colors Tour 2007 for Human Rights provided information to fans and purple wristbands with the slogan “Erase Hate” from The Matthew Shepard Foundation. A dollar from every ticket sold went to the Human Rights Campaign, which advocates equal rights for members of the LGBTQ community.
Lauper has long gone against the grain, dating to her 1983 breakthrough album “She’s So Unusual.” Embracing a Betty Boop-flavored persona that included her rocking a half-shaved head and un-ironically embracing thrift store chic, Lauper not only became the first female to have four consecutive Billboard magazine Hot 100 top five hits from one album, but she also won the 1985 Grammy Award for Best New Artist.
That iconoclastic approach has led to her winning an Emmy and a Tony. It’s that kind of creative wanderlust that informed Lauper’s last studio outing, 2016’s “Detour,” a country music-informed project that was a follow-up to her 2010 blues-oriented release “Memphis Blues.” Featuring songs originally recorded by artists that include Wanda Jackson, Willie Nelson and Eddy Arnold, the content on “Detour” isn’t a surprise given that the quirky pop star’s love for Patsy Cline (who is also covered here) dates back to her pre-solo days singing with her old band, Blue Angel.
“I think all these country guys influenced me and I knew about Willie Nelson when I was in Blue Angel because I was very aware of Patsy Cline. I used to have a Patsy Cline button in 1980. I really loved her music, her sound and voice,” she recalls. “I always wanted to sing a country record. I learned a lot about singing from listening to Patsy Cline, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Johnny Burnette and all those rockabilly guys.”
While Lauper’s current tour supporting Rod Stewart finds her playing a shorter set, which limits the material from “Detour” to a set-opening version of Jackson’s 1961 gem “Funnel of Love,” while mixing in her own hits like “She Bop,” “Money Changes Everything” and “Time After Time,” Nashville has always held a special place for Lauper.
“I actually got to work in Nashville proper (for “Detour”). It’s a great place because there’s still a very strong music community and they’re very supportive of each other and they were honestly very supportive of me,” she says. “And who the hell am I? Because down there, people work hard. But I love the fact that they still have honky-tonks and places where people can sing. All our bars (in Manhattan) are just closing up. There are places to play, but I miss the old days. I never saw Manhattan as a bedroom community but they’re kind of making it like that. Thank God for Broadway. For me, it was a great experience to go down there and have all those people play on my record.”
A bit about Rod
Cyndi Lauper’s current tour has her serving as the opening act to one of rock music’s greatest vocalists, Rod Stewart. Here are a few facts about Sir Rod.
He’s back at it again. After spending the better part of 20 years recording and releasing nothing but cover versions of classic songs, Rod Stewart finally began writing music again in 2013. He was quoted as saying that the writing if his autobiography is what sparked his desire to write music again. His new record “Blood Red Roses” comes out in September.
He is a musical chameleon. Stewart has had no problem abruptly switching musical styles throughout his career. He has dabbled in a multitude of genres including blues, rock, pop, new wave, country, adult contemporary and American standards.
He loves the ladies. Stewart has always had a bit of a reputation as a playboy. He has fathered eight children with five different women and has been married three times to various models.
He’s done pretty well for himself. Stewart is one of the best-selling artists of all time, having sold more than 100 million records in his lifetime while releasing 62 singles.
Setlists
Here are recent setlists from both Lauper and Stewart from the current tour:
ROD STEWART
1. “Soul Finger” (The Bar-Kays cover, without Stewart)
2. “Infatuation”
3. “Having a Party”
4. “Young Turks”
5. “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)”
6. “Rollin’ and Tumblin’” (Hambone Willie Newbern cover, with Cyndi Lauper)
7. “Forever Young”
8. “Rhythm of My Heart”
9. “Maggie May”
10. “There’s a Hole in My Heart Where You Used to Be”
11. “Downtown Train”
12. “The First Cut Is the Deepest”
13. “You’re in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)”
14. “Grace”
15. “Have I Told You Lately”
16. “Nutbush City Limits” (Ike & Tina Turner cover, without Stewart)
17. “Stay With Me”
18. “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”
Encore:
19. “Sailing”
CYNDI LAUPER
1. “I Drove All Night”
2. “She Bop”
3. “All Through the Night”
4. “Hope”
5. “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough”
6. “Money Changes Everything”
7. “Shine”
8. “Time After Time”
9. “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”
10. “True Colors”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.