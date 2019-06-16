BUDDY GUY
OCEAN CITY MUSIC PIER // 7 P.M. MONDAY, JUNE 24; $59, $79
WHAT TO EXPECT: When one thinks of great living blues singers and guitarists, Buddy Guy always immediately comes to mind. His charisma, virtuosity and dedication to his craft have made him a legend and on Monday he’ll threaten to blow the Ocean City Music Pier right out to sea when the sweet sounds from his Fender Stratocaster rip through the evening sky. Concertgoers will be treated to essential tracks such as “Damn Right, I’ve Got the Blues,” “She’s Nineteen Years Old,” “I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man,” “Feels Like Rain” and “Someone Else is Steppin’ In (Slippin’ Out, Slippin’ In).”
