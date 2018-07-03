It was — and still is — the Christmas gift that keeps on giving for singer and actress Darlene Love, who will perform 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, in Cape May Convention Hall

In 1963, producer Phil Spector wasn’t happy with his wife Ronnie Spector’s performance of a special holiday song called Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) he’d helped write for an album titled “A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector.”

Ronnie just didn’t have the emotion her husband was looking for in the tune.

Phil Spector asked Love to take a crack at lead vocals and she nailed it.

The album was released and the song spun off as a single that never cracked the Top 100. So they released it the following year, and once again, the tune failed to chart.

It took 20 years after it was first released, but Love finally scored a major hit with the tune, thanks to musician Paul Shaffer and his funny friend named David Letterman.

In 1984, Shaffer briefly played Spector in the original Bottom Line production of the musical “Leader of the Pack,” in which Love was cast. Shaffer invited Letterman to the show one night, and when Love brought the audience to its feet with her emotional performance of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” Letterman knew he’d fallen in love with a song.

She was invited to perform the song on Letterman’s program right before Christmas. What was supposed to be a one-off TV gig for Love turned into a holiday tradition lasting almost three decades.

For 29 consecutive years, Christmas simply didn’t arrive on the set of the Letterman show until Love sang her signature tune.

Singing that song on TV every year became a part of her. Everywhere she’d go, especially after summer, fans would approach her say, “‘Y’know, Christmas doesn’t start until we hear you sing that song on (Letterman).’”

“It became a part of the fabric of Christmas for me,” she says. “That’s what made it so great.”

People she barely knew began asking her for tickets to that particular Letterman show just to see and hear her do the song live.

“People were asking for tickets years in advance,” she says with a laugh. “It really did establish my public appearances. They actually started picking up after I was on (Letterman). I told that to David several times, too. People would see me (on TV) every year and say, ‘Oh she still looks good … and she can still sing’.”

When Love performs at Cape May Convention Hall, the audience will discover that even at 76, her pipes still have the power and the pizzazz to compete with performers half her age.

But caveat emptor for those going to the show just to hear Love’s very special Christmas song. It’s not on the set list, and no amount of extra applause or standing ovations will get her to perform it.

Not yet, anyway.

“I have a good reason (for not singing the song),” he explains. “If I did it all year long, what would (the audience) have to look forward to at Christmas time? They asked me to do it (in Cape May) and I said, ‘Oops, you have three more months to go.’”

Typically, Love doesn’t dust off that chart until the end of October.

In addition to her music, Love continues searching for various vehicles that would best suit her eclectic acting whims. She’s succeeded on Broadway (“Grease,” “Hairspray”), has a long list of television credits (many of them singing roles). On the big screen, she became known for her recurring role playing actor Danny Glover’s wife in the four “Lethal Weapon” movies.

But her biggest success on the silver screen came in 2013 with her performance in “20 Feet from Stardom.” The film, which won the Oscar for best documentary feature, told the story of the struggles of some of the most important artists in the music business — the backup singers.

More so than the movie winning an Academy Award, Love was honored by being asked by the cast to accept the award if it won. Although she knew the film had been nominated, Love didn’t think it was likely it would capture the gold statuette.

“I didn’t know we had a chance of winning, and I didn’t have a chance to prepare,” she explains. But she went out and delivered a searing, gospel-infused thank-you song that earned her a standing ovation from the Hollywood heavyweights who’d packed the Dolby Theatre.

Hear that heavenly voice that continuously brings people to their feet on Wednesday.