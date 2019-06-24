What do you get when you combine an iconic performer, a pop superstar and one of today’s hottest comedic duos? You get one of the fiercest entertainment lineups in Atlantic City. And, they just all happen to be female. This coming week at Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa it’s all about GRRRL power when Diana Ross, Meghan Trainor and #IMomSoHard visit the resort.
“I think we’re just finally reaching that point in history, believe it or not, where women are just being seen for what they contribute,” says Kristin Hensley of #IMomSoHard.
Laugh factory: #IMomSoHard — Mom’s Night Out, Round 2
With millions of views on their #IMomSoHard YouTube channel, a new book of the same name, two national tours, a podcast launching soon and a scripted series in development for next year, Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley are two moms who get a ton of laughs. In 2016, Smedley and Hensley posted their first video to YouTube on Mother’s Day, which quickly went viral. This hilarious duo are dedicated to keeping it real, they don’t hold anything back to honestly (albeit hysterically) discuss their struggles as moms, wives and women.
“There’s sort of an endless supply of material. Just the other day, I took the kids to get a Father’s Day card, late of course. I finally get to the checkout wanting to cry, but then the woman checking me out says 'oh gosh, you’re kids are so great and you’re expecting another,'” says Smedley who is not expecting another. Rather, as her adoring son pointed out, “'Mommy she just thought that because you kind of have a big belly,'" she recalls.
“We talk to each other about these things and realize that it’s somewhat painful ... but it’s also really funny,” Hensley adds. That’s why they share their own personal struggles. “We’re (women) constantly fighting for the ability to just be happy with ourselves, but as the world tells you, you’re never quite good enough. So we take the approach that we can laugh about it and maybe make someone feel better, including ourselves. I mean the whole process of aging, being a woman and not being 20 is full of good stuff,” Hensley says.
Watching the videos, you might think Smedley and Hensley have known each other forever. They are both from Nebraska and know many of the same people, but they didn’t meet until they were both living in L.A. “One of the things I liked most about Jen, outside of her just being awesome, was that she was from Nebraska and it felt like a little slice of home,” Hensley says. “We felt a little bit mixed up in a very, very, very big city and it felt nice to be understood,” Smedley says.
Their YouTube channel is filled with comedic video shorts so busy moms are able to squeeze in a quick laugh whenever they can. The book was written in much the same way. “We wanted the book to be like the videos, so you can take it in, in bite-sized pieces,” Smedley says. By the way, that’s exactly how they wrote the book, in snippets while waiting at the dentist’s office or at a dance class.
The live show is a bit different. It’s a "Mom’s Night Out" — a whole night out. “We like to call it a monster truck rally for moms. The audience gets very raucous and out of control. It’s got a very just-got-out-of-jail vibe to it,” Hensley jokes. And you don’t have to be a mom to enjoy the show. “The show is for everyone. It’s a bit R-rated, we do talk about sex, but more about how we try to get out of it,” Smedley teases.
At its root, this duo’s comedy transcends gender and labels, it's about being human, being flawed and finding connections through laughter. To get your daily recommended intake of humor and to stay up to date on #IMomSoHard follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @imomsohard and go to IMomSoHArd.com
An icon comes to town — Diana Ross
After more than 50 years at the top of the music charts and one of Billboard’s "Greatest of All Time Women Artists," music Hall of Famer Diana Ross is a legend. She also has a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, 12 Grammy nominations, an Academy Award nomination, a Golden Globe Award and a Tony Award … just to name a few. Her songs are so memorable that mere a mention of one send lyrics singing through your soul.
Not only is Ms. Ross an iconic singer, she has five children and is a grandmother. Her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross is a successful actor currently staring on the uber-popular show "Blackish." “I felt like I grew up in her embrace, not her shadow. And that is a testament to her. (Her children) were always more important than fame,” Ellis Ross previously told Elle Canada.
From superstar to supermom, Diana Ross proves that women can do it all and do it all with, ahem, "supreme" style. And, she’s not letting her grandma status slow her down. In honor of her 75th birthday, Ross is celebrating with a series of forceful performances, one of which will be at the Borgata on Saturday, June 29.
Pop star ignites the night — Meghan Trainor
As a triple-platinum, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, Meghan Trainor is one of pop music’s brightest stars. After “All About That Bass” catapulted her into superstardom, Trainor’s bubbly personality landed her guest-hosting spots on the "Today Show" and a featured role in NBC’s newest reality competition show "Songland."
Trainor has also been vocal in her body-positive activism. “When I saw photos of myself, I would think I look awful. There’s a double chin! I thought I’d never be a pop star. (Then) after the video for ‘All About That Bass’ came out … when I was signing autographs, this girl came up to me bawling and said, ‘You make me feel pretty again. Thank you,’” Trainor previously told Seventeen Magazine.
In 2015 Trainor had to cancel a large chunk of North American tour, which included a stop at Borgata, due to a ruptured vocal cord. After nearly four years, Trainor is coming back to the Borgata. Fresh on the release of her second EP, "The Love Train," Trainor will perform on Wednesday, July 3, with special guests Catie Turner and AJ Mitchell.
