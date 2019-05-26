DL HUGHLEY
HARRAHS // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, MAY 31; $49.50, $59.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: D.L. Hughley is a multi-talented comedian, author and political commentator who has hosted BET’s “ComicView,” starred on the sitcom “The Hughleys” and hosted CNN’s “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” On Friday night he comes to Harrah’s Resort with his honest, hard-hitting brand of comedy. Frequent topics include differences in child-rearing from one generation to another, politics and the challenges of modern society.
