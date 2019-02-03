big eyed fish
BIG EYED PHISH (DAVE MATTHEWS TRIBUTE)

HARD ROCK // 10 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 9; FREE

WHAT TO EXPECT: Based out of Rochester, NY, Big Eyed Phish is a 7-piece Dave Matthews Band tribute led by singer/guitarist Brandon Depaul. The band has over 75-songs in their repertoire and works hard to entertain both casual and die-hard fans alike, and give them an experience that’s reminiscent of seeing the real thing. Big Eyed Phish is able to replicate the music thanks to a talented lineup that includes Jimmy Grillo on drums, Dan Merkey on sax, Shawn Rotolo on bass, Mike Hoeschele on violin, Brian Dudiak on keyboards and Jon Sheffer on lead guitar.

