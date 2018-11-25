DONNY AND MARIE: HOLIDAY TOUR 2018
BORGATA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, DEC. 1; $69, $79, $89, $99
WHAT TO EXPECT: Donny and Marie Osmond became popular in the mid 1970s thanks to the success of their television variety show. The brother and sister pop duo were teenagers at the time, yet Donny was known from singing with his brothers in The Osmonds, while Marie had recorded a number one country hit with “Paper Roses” in 1973. At the time that “Donny and Marie” first aired, the two stars were the youngest entertainers in television history to host their own variety show. Saturday’s show has a holiday theme, so fans can expect to hear plenty of yuletide favorites as well as classics such as “Puppy Love,” “Paper Roses,” “Morning Side of the Mountain,” “I’m Leavin’ it (All) Up To You,” “Soldier of Love” and “A Beautiful Life.”
