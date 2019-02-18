The Clusters
Buy Now

RESORTS // 8 P.M. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 27; $15

WHAT TO EXPECT: Originally formed in Brooklyn in 1957, the Clusters were a teenage doo wop group which recorded the songs “Darling Can’t You Tell” and “Pardon My Heart.” They made an appearance on Alan Freed’s television show and Ted Steele’s show at the Paramount Theater along with Frankie Avalon, Bobby Darin, the Big Bopper and Clyde McPhatter. In 2003 original member Joe Gugliotta reformed the group with members of the Platters, Shirelles, Chalets, Valentinos, Del Larks and Randy & the Rainbows. The group will perform hits from from decades spanning the 1950s through the 1980s.

TheClusters.org, ResortsAC.com

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments