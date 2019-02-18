RESORTS // 8 P.M. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 27; $15
WHAT TO EXPECT: Originally formed in Brooklyn in 1957, the Clusters were a teenage doo wop group which recorded the songs “Darling Can’t You Tell” and “Pardon My Heart.” They made an appearance on Alan Freed’s television show and Ted Steele’s show at the Paramount Theater along with Frankie Avalon, Bobby Darin, the Big Bopper and Clyde McPhatter. In 2003 original member Joe Gugliotta reformed the group with members of the Platters, Shirelles, Chalets, Valentinos, Del Larks and Randy & the Rainbows. The group will perform hits from from decades spanning the 1950s through the 1980s.
