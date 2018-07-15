You'd be a dummy if you didn't see Jeff Dunham

Jeff Dunham brings his puppets to Borgata.

JEFF DUNHAM

BORGATA // 4 P.M. AND 8 P.M. SUNDAY, JULY 22; $59, $69, $79

WHAT TO EXPECT: Jeff Dunham is a stand-up comedian and ventriloquist whose cast of puppets includes an old man named Walter, a woozle named Peanut, a talking jalapeno named Jose, Achmed the Dead Terrorist and Melvin, the Superhero Guy. The Dallas native plays straight man to his outrageous hand-held co-stars who aren’t afraid to be politically incorrect, especially Achmed the Dead Terrorist who continually utters the line “I kill you.” In addition to being a talented ventriloquist, Dunham is also well-adept at improvisation and always gets the audience involved. Politics, pop culture, current events and everyday life are all topics routinely covered by Dunham and his crew of zany characters.

TheBorgata.com, JeffDunham.com

