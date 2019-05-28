Until just a few weeks ago, Charlie Gracie was excited about a June 5 gig in Wildwood.
No surprise there. Gracie, a pioneer guitarist and singer from the earliest days of rock ’n’ roll, has played gigs on Five Mile Beach for decades, especially when he was shaking up the charts with hit songs like “Butterfly” and “Fabulous,” a song so special Paul McCartney covered it on his 1999 solo album.
Gracie is one of many performers selected for induction into the first class of the new East Coast Music Hall of Fame. The three-day event will be capped by a gala ceremony and a concert featuring some inductees and special guests.
Besides Gracie, the debut class of the East Coast Music Hall of Fame also includes the a galaxy of stars from the 1950s through the 1970s, including Bobby Rydell, Chubby Checker, Connie Francis, Frankie Avalon, Johnny Maestro, Larry Chance and Lou Christie.
The concert will feature acts like the Brooklyn Bridge, The Duprees, Jay Siegel’s Tokens, Lou Christie, Larry Chance, The Skyliners, Vito Picone & the Elegants and Jœy Dee.
“We (inductees) are all South Philly kids who all got lucky in life for 10 or 15 minutes and the whole world knows who were are,” Gracie muses.
“So I think we accomplished a lot for some South Philly kids.”
Unfortunately, Gracie recently had to extend his regrets and bow out of the Wildwood show.
Gracie, who recently turned 83, got a last-minute, six-week booking in Great Britain. The tour, during which he expects to pile 5,000 miles on his rented car, began last week and will take him through the end of June.
Somewhere in there, he does have a week off. He intends to fly home to suburban Philadelphia, then turn right around and head out for a tour of Belgium.
“It’s summer, I’ve gotta cut the grass,” Gracie says with a big laugh as he traveled by car to a show in London. “I’m sorry I won’t be (in Wildwood), but I humbly accept that (honor). It’s very nice of them. I appreciate it.”
Gracie is something of a musical enigma.
He only had two major hits, both in 1957 – the aforementioned “Butterfly” and “Fabulous.” But success in the music business isn’t always measured in hit records. There are plenty of variables that come into play, and with Gracie, one of them is his contributions to the early rock ’n’ roll sound.
“I started recording in late 1951, (and) there was no rock ’n’ roll at that time, at least it didn’t have a name,” Gracie recalls.
Bill Haley’s Comets are generally credited with being the originators of rock ’n’ roll after they released their 1954 recording of “Rock Around the Clock.”
Gracie is also one those who believe other artists may have actually preceded the Comets with the first rock songs. One of those acts was the Treniers, a family band of musicians and singers who began recording in the late 1940s and whose sound was definitely filled with rock elements. Gracie played a few gigs with the Treniers in Wildwood.
There just wasn’t a name for this newly emerging sound that piqued the interest of mostly teens.
Like many young artists coming out of the early days of the rock era, Gracie was taken advantage of by unscrupulous managers, agents and record labels. Simply put, they robbed him blind.
And then, when he broke the “rules” and began talking about his issues and sued a record label, Gracie was effectively blacklisted in the United States.
Suddenly, the red-hot guitarist and singer who had all the work he could handle found himself cashing in glass soda bottles so he could buy his kid a birthday cake.
“That’s because I spoke up, and nobody likes it when you speak up,” Gracie says quietly.
Gracie, who once had his choice of select gigs, found himself scrounging for work, especially during the 1960s. That’s when he signed on as the summer star at Moore’s in North Wildwood.
Through his two hits, Gracie had developed a big following in Europe, so he began playing dates overseas, eventually performing in at least 15 countries and releasing recordings that became big hits in Europe while barely making it onto the American music charts, if they did at all.
That’s why, to this day, Gracie’s best gigs are generally on foreign soil.
And why two of his biggest fans were working musicians from Liverpool, England.
Unbeknownst to Gracie, Beatles’ lead guitarist George Harrison considered him a mentor, even though they’d never met.
“Never met the guy and he had all those (nice) things to say about me,” Gracie says, and you could almost see him shaking his head in disbelief.
In 1999, Paul McCartney – another Beatle whom Gracie hadn’t met – surprised him by covering “Fabulous” on his 1999 album “Run Devil Run.”
They eventually met and became friends. Three years ago, when Gracie turned 80, P-Mac sent him a singing birthday video – Paul playing “Fabulous” on the guitar while he sang his birthday greetings.
Several years ago, Gracie laid it all on the table when he released his autobiography, “Rock and Roll’s Hidden Giant: The Story of Rock Pioneer Charlie Gracie.”
He spilled the beans about what happened to him and so many other young artists who were robbed blind by the system that was supposed to make them rich. And that he only got paid two cents for each of the three million recordings of “Butterfly” that were sold, meaning he only make $60,000 for his work.
Still, Gracie has no regrets about not getting out of the music business when he realized he was being victimized.
“My entire heart and soul was into music. It still is,” he says. “It’s all I knew how to do. I’ve been doing this since I was 10-years-old. I still enjoy performing and people still enjoy coming out to see me. It’s been an interesting ride in the music business, but it’s been a good ride. It’s amazing.”
