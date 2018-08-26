EARTH, WIND & FIRE
BORGATA // 8 P.M. SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2; $90, $100, $120
WHAT TO EXPECT: 1970s hit-makers Earth Wind & Fire were not only incredibly successful commercially, they were also critically-acclaimed, bringing funk to new heights by stirring the pot with jazz, smooth soul, gospel, blues, pop, rock and disco. The band is known for their fantastically energetic live shows. Fans will groove to hits such as “Best of My Love,” “Fantasy,” “Serpentine Fire,” “Got to Get You Into My Life,” “Sing a Song and “Shining Star.”
EarthWindAndFire.com, TheBorgata.com
