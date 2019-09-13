NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of rock Star Eddie Money says he has died at 70.
The Roar to the Shore returns to Wildwood, featuring the granddaughter of a Harley-Davidson co-founder
Jean Davidson may be approaching her 80th birthday, but she still loves getting out among th…
Money died Friday.
The Roar to the Shore returns to Wildwood, featuring the granddaughter of a Harley-Davidson co-founder
Jean Davidson may be approaching her 80th birthday, but she still loves getting out among th…
Late last week, Eddie Money was in what he called an eerie hotel in Sun Valley, Idaho.
The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight." In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for "Take Me Home Tonight," which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.
No word on how he died, but Money had been suffering from esophageal cancer that had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.
Just when you thought the annual Roar to The Shore motorcycle rally couldn’t get any more ex…
Pamela Dollak contributed. This story will be updated.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.