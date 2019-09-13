EDDIE MONEY

Singer Eddie Money died on Friday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of rock Star Eddie Money says he has died at 70.

The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight." In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for "Take Me Home Tonight," which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

No word on how he died, but Money had been suffering from esophageal cancer that had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

Pamela Dollak contributed. This story will be updated.

