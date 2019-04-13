GARY OWEN
HARRAH’S // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 19; $28, $38, $48
WHAT TO EXPECT: Gary Owen’s rise to the top of the comedy world has been an unusual one. For six years he served in the US Navy before turning his sights on the stage. His first taste of fame came through a 1997 appearance on BET’s standup comedy showcase “Comic View,” which helped earn him a strong following in the African American community. In 2011 Ebony magazine voted him “Black America’s Favorite White Comic.” On Friday crowds can expect big laughs and a packed house at Harrah’s.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.