FAb Faux
FAB FAUX

HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 8; $40, $75

WHAT TO EXPECT: Unlike the majority of Beatles tribute acts, The Fab Faux leaves the costumes and wigs behind and instead relies on exceptional musicianship from seasoned professionals such as Will Lee from “The Late Show with David Letterman” and Jimmy Vivino from “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” Formed in 1998, the band has been featured on CNN and has also performed in England at the annual “Beatle Week.” Concertgoers will marvel at the Fab Faux’s take on the more complex later-period Beatles material including “Strawberry Fields Forever,” “I am the Walrus” and “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite.”

TheFabFaux.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

